Super Bowl winners and losers: Virginia McCaskey, all those Fox cameras (but not a great replay shot?), the Chiefs’ spin move, Google and Tom Brady

“Well, they’ll look at it every possible way as right now this is the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Super Bowl,” Buck said, vamping as best he could. “He reached, got it across the goal line but it looked like that right foot might have been out.”

The ruling on the field stood, but viewers saw nothing that clearly settled the matter and were left with no idea if the NFL’s replay team saw something they didn’t.

If the NFL wanted to satisfy fans’ curiosity about how and why rulings are made, they would allow networks to televise what the reviewers are doing and say to each other.

But no matter the protocols and lack of transparency, this latest call suggests replay review never will be perfect officiating in the NFL.

If a Super Bowl-sized crew can’t guarantee viewers see a shot that erases all doubt, what hope can there be for a regular-season regional telecast with far fewer resources on which to draw?

Fortunately, this review of Super Bowl winners and losers have no such close calls.

Winner: Super Bowl spin