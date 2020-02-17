3 takeaways from Cubs camp, including a thumbs up for David Ross’ opening speech to players and a possible return of the Ricketts family panel at Cubs Convention

Here are three takeaways from the Cubs’ first full-squad workout of spring training Monday.
1. David Ross impressed Tom Ricketts with his opening speech.
The new Cubs manager wasn’t sure his message to players resonated until reporters informed him the chairman was impressed.
“The energy, the passion, his ability to communicate, and he’s a proven winner,” Ricketts said of Ross’ delivery. “I think he’s the right guy for us.”
“Good,” Ross replied after being told of his boss’ assessment. “That’s nice.”
Ross said he didn’t want to say anything “earth-shattering or mind-blowing” but merely emphasize what he believes in, what he’s passionate about and that every player will get a fresh start.
President Theo Epstein also addressed the squad.
Tom Ricketts says the Cubs are the NL Central’s best team, despite a lack of offseason upgrades and financial clouds on the horizon
“Year in and year out, this is a family organization,” Ross said. “It’s run by families. It’s important to Tom, and the players need to act accordingly.
“We’re all delivering the same kind of message, and players seemed to take it well.”
2. The Marquee-Comcast standoff could affect Tom Ricketts’ household.
Ricketts revealed that his cable television provider is Comcast, which hasn’t reached a deal to carry the Cubs’ new Marquee Sports Network.
“And I have DirecTV as well,” Ricketts said. “I might have to cancel one. I don’t know.”
Nevertheless, Ricketts sounded optimistic that Marquee would reach a deal with Comcast and alleviate the concerns of fans who may be in “panic mode” if they don’t have access to watch Cubs games by the March 26 opener against the Brewers.
“If you’re really concerned, you just call Comcast and let them know,” said Ricketts, who warned that negotiations are complicated.
“I’m confident because I think that in the end, everyone will do what’s right for the actual customers. And that’s where I’m confident that we’ll get all this behind us by opening day or pretty soon anyway.”
Ricketts said the Cubs will have a “much broader reach” with Marquee than previous TV partners.
3. The Ricketts family panel could be returning to the Cubs Convention.
Ricketts didn’t rule out the reinstatement of the ownership panel at the Cubs Convention, which was tabled for the second consecutive year, allegedly because of low interest.
“We also don’t try to make the story about us,” Ricketts said. “So if they’ll bring it back, we’ll see if people really want it back. I don’t mind doing it. It’s not a big deal.
“I certainly don’t mind talking to fans. I do that as much as anyone in the game. We could come back. It’s just something we want to think through.”