4 takeaways from Cubs Convention, including Lee Smith’s return to the organization

Here are four takeaways from this weekend’s Cubs Convention.

1. Lee Smith is back home with the Cubs and has plenty to say.

After serving as a roving minor-league pitching coach for the Giants for 20 seasons, Smith rejoined the Cubs, the team with which he embarked on a Hall of Fame career as a closer.

Smith, 62, will serve as an ambassador.

“What the hell does that mean?” Smith quipped. “When Mr. (Tom) Ricketts calls and says do something, I’m going, yes.

“I said in my Hall of Fame speech (in 2019) it’s (always) good to be back home. I’m really loving it. I’ll get a chance to see my old buddies in the fire department (adjacent to Wrigley Field) again.”

He also weighed in on the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

“They’ve probably been doing it for years,” Smith said. “But the thing about it is, you’re going to say they won the World Series only because they were stealing signs? I think that’s bull. You’ve got to pitch and play, go on the road and all that.