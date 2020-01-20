4 takeaways from Cubs Convention, including Lee Smith’s return to the organization

Here are four takeaways from this weekend’s Cubs Convention.
1. Lee Smith is back home with the Cubs and has plenty to say.
After serving as a roving minor-league pitching coach for the Giants for 20 seasons, Smith rejoined the Cubs, the team with which he embarked on a Hall of Fame career as a closer.
Smith, 62, will serve as an ambassador.
“What the hell does that mean?” Smith quipped. “When Mr. (Tom) Ricketts calls and says do something, I’m going, yes.
“I said in my Hall of Fame speech (in 2019) it’s (always) good to be back home. I’m really loving it. I’ll get a chance to see my old buddies in the fire department (adjacent to Wrigley Field) again.”
He also weighed in on the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
“They’ve probably been doing it for years,” Smith said. “But the thing about it is, you’re going to say they won the World Series only because they were stealing signs? I think that’s bull. You’ve got to pitch and play, go on the road and all that.
“When I was in Chicago, I remember the guys saying, ‘Oh, man, they’ve got something going on in the (Wrigley Field) center-field clock.’ You do know we lost 96 (darn) games last year?
“Hey, man, somebody ain’t doing it right then.”
Smith said he approves of baseball’s new rule that relievers must face at least three batters. He believes it will be beneficial to their development.
“I like the idea of having that (rule),” Smith said. "You can see and learn how to pitch by facing hitters. If you go out and face one guy, you can make a bad pitch and a guy still makes an out. You learn how to pitch by seeing (more hitters).”
2. The Cubs’ Matt Dorey encourages kids to play multiple sports.
Matt Dorey, Cubs senior director of player development, encourages children to avoid specialization for more than just health reasons.
“I think you’re seeing these specialized athletes at a young age that don’t or haven’t had the opportunity to fail in other sports,” Dorey said. “What that teaches young people is how to be a part of a different team, where they might not be the best player. And the lessons that are learned like being the sixth man on a basketball team, coming off the bench, or play multiple spots on the football field, or playing lacrosse.
“Learning to compete, fail, dealing with adversity is as important in development as developing a high-level skill.”
3. The team is high on top catching prospect Miguel Amaya.
Miguel Amaya, the Cubs’ top catching prospect, will participate in his first major-league spring training before likely starting the season at Double-A Tennessee, where a better offensive environment might enhance his growth.
“We were really pleased with his progress offensively as well as defensively,” said Bobby Basham, director of player development.
Amaya, 20, hit 11 home runs and drove in 57 runs with a .351 on-base percentage but batted only .235 in 99 games at Class A Myrtle Beach last year.
First baseman Jerrick Suiter, who was selected from the Pirates in the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft, will convert to pitcher. The Cubs were impressed with Suiter’s potential after their research and development staff obtained data from two scoreless outings Suiter pitched for Double-A Altoona.
4. The Cubs may boost pay for their minor leaguers.
The Cubs may follow the path of the Blue Jays in paying their minor-league players more money in an effort to provide them with more security.
“I can tell you it got our attention,” President Theo Epstein said, adding that Chairman Tom Ricketts took notice. “Stay tuned, because it’s something that’s important to Tom and something we’re working on it.”
Class A players around organized baseball are paid as little as $1,200 a month before taxes and dues.
“We agree with you,” Epstein told a fan on Saturday. “It’s not fair.”
