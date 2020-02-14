4 takeaways from Cubs spring training Friday, including Yu Darvish and other veterans operating on their own schedule

Reliever Brandon Morrow played catch Friday, but his next bullpen session hasn’t been set because of illness.

2. David Ross has no worries about Kris Bryant.

Ross doesn’t anticipate any special maneuvering once Bryant arrives amid trade speculation this winter. In fact, he marveled at Bryant’s concentration and levelheadedness while winning National League Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in his first two seasons.

“Kris has been dealing with a lot throughout his career and expectations and the spotlight being on him since the time I’ve met him,” Ross said. “I don’t know how he’s done it to this point. I don’t know how to handle all this stuff that he’s already dealt with. He is rock solid and has been handling things great from my perspective.”

The Cubs’ first full-squad workout is scheduled for Monday.

3. Cubs pitchers are mixing and mentoring during bullpen sessions.

Ross has seen the early benefits of mixing the bullpen sessions with veterans and youngsters, as opposed to past seasons when projected starters and relievers threw in separate groups.