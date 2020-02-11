3 takeaways from Cubs spring training Monday, including Brandon Morrow’s optimism and Taijuan Walker’s tryout

The Cubs officially open spring training Wednesday with the first workout for pitchers and catchers, but players have already begun arriving at Sloan Park. Here are three takeaways from camp Monday.

1. Brandon Morrow isn’t ready to stop trying.

An array of elbow injuries didn’t discourage Brandon Morrow from making his latest comeback attempt with the Cubs on a minor-league contract.

“This is my passion and what I do for a living,” Morrow said. “You’re going to give it every shot you can before they tell you, ‘Stop.’ ”

Morrow’s optimism stems from the strength and resiliency in his right elbow five months after famed orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache performed ulnar nerve decompression surgery on Morrow’s elbow in Los Angeles.

“There’s still aches and pains that remind me of stuff I was feeling last year, but when I test it and throw, I feel good,” said Morrow, who hasn’t pitched in a game since July 15, 2018, the first year of a two-year, $21 million contract with the Cubs. “They had to cut through muscle to get down to it. It’s part of the rehab process, and I hope it keeps getting stronger and the muscles are going to relearn what they have to do on a daily basis.”