3 takeaways from Cubs spring training Monday, including Brandon Morrow’s optimism and Taijuan Walker’s tryout

The Cubs officially open spring training Wednesday with the first workout for pitchers and catchers, but players have already begun arriving at Sloan Park. Here are three takeaways from camp Monday.
1. Brandon Morrow isn’t ready to stop trying.
An array of elbow injuries didn’t discourage Brandon Morrow from making his latest comeback attempt with the Cubs on a minor-league contract.
“This is my passion and what I do for a living,” Morrow said. “You’re going to give it every shot you can before they tell you, ‘Stop.’ ”
Morrow’s optimism stems from the strength and resiliency in his right elbow five months after famed orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache performed ulnar nerve decompression surgery on Morrow’s elbow in Los Angeles.
“There’s still aches and pains that remind me of stuff I was feeling last year, but when I test it and throw, I feel good,” said Morrow, who hasn’t pitched in a game since July 15, 2018, the first year of a two-year, $21 million contract with the Cubs. “They had to cut through muscle to get down to it. It’s part of the rehab process, and I hope it keeps getting stronger and the muscles are going to relearn what they have to do on a daily basis.”
Morrow, 35, is scheduled to throw his fifth bullpen session Thursday, and the Cubs have placed him on a conservative schedule with an extra day off between sessions. At some point Morrow knows he’ll need to throw more often to show he can handle the rigors of the season, especially with new rules stating relievers must face at least three batters and limiting teams to carrying 13 pitchers.
Morrow said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that he could be ready by opening day.
“The motivation is just to get back and do it,” Morrow said. “I felt like a lot of missed opportunity for me and the team. I felt my absence created a lot of problems I had to address. I could be stronger for it this year.”
Morrow would earn $1 million if he makes the major-league roster with a chance to earn an additional $1.25 million in incentives. He was happy to get another chance with the Cubs.
“The comfort level with the organization is where I wanted to be,” Morrow said.
2. Taijuan Walker pitched in front of Cubs officials.
The Cubs continued their pursuit of pitching as free agent Taijuan Walker threw in front of several team officials.
Walker, 27, has pitched only once since April 14, 2018, because of Tommy John surgery. He was one of the Mariners’ top pitching prospects and won 11 games in 2015 before they traded him to the Diamondbacks after the 2016 season.
Walker struck out 146 in 157\u2153 innings with a 3.48 ERA in 28 starts for the Diamondbacks in 2017.
He said his workout “went well,” but he and agent Jim Murray declined further comment.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted last week that Walker threw in front of about 20 scouts who clocked his fastball in the 85 to 88 mph range.
The Cubs 40-man roster is full, and they might be able to offer Walker only a minor-league contract.
3. Tyler Chatwood leads candidates for the fifth rotation spot.
The fifth spot in the rotation appears to be Tyler Chatwood’s to lose. Chatwood, entering the final year of a three-year, $38.5 million contract, lost his spot in late July 2018 but posted a 3.97 ERA in five starts in 2019.
“Chatwood will be ready to go and has put himself in a good spot for that role,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said, adding that Alec Mills (who’s out of options) and Colin Rea will get opportunities.
Rookie Adbert Alzolay also is under consideration, although the Cubs are mindful of his injury history.
“(Last season) was his first healthy season in a while,” Hottovy said. “We want to build off that, continue that trajectory. There’s no doubt in my mind he’s going to be in the mix for stuff this season, whether at the beginning or at midseason. He’s in a great place right now.”