5 takeaways from Cubs spring training Thursday, including Jon Lester’s tunnel vision and Adbert Alzolay’s vegetarian diet

“I’ve been feeling perfect,” said Alzolay, who started the diet about the time he got engaged. “I just wanted to try something different this offseason to see what can change.

“And the benefit I’m getting from that diet to my body to my performance, I think it’s really helping me.”

Alzolay said he’s lost 10 pounds and feels “stronger, healthier, more mobile and can recover faster.”

4. Bench coach Andy Green used one Cub as an example for his players.

In addition to organizing workouts, Andy Green has made an instant impact with players. The Cubs’ new bench coach managed the Padres for the last four seasons.

Ross reluctantly shared a story in which Green, then a coach with the Diamondbacks, motivated first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to become a better defender.

”He showed Paul Goldschmidt video of Anthony Rizzo before he won his Gold Glove Award (in 2017),” Ross said. “So that tells you where Andy Green holds some of our players in respect to the other side. That’s a real positive. He’s done a lot for me on other teams and what to expect already.”

5. Jon Lester has turned the page on the Astros sign-stealing scandal.