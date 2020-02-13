3 takeaways from Cubs spring training Wednesday, including Brandon Morrow talking about the Astros’ sign stealing and David Ross’ way with words

The Cubs officially opened spring training Wednesday with the first workout for pitchers and catchers, while the other players also have arrived at Sloan Park. Here are three takeaways from camp.

1. Brandon Morrow feels worse for others who were affected by the Astros’ sign stealing.

Slightly more than two years after allowing four runs and not retiring a batter in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series for the Dodgers, Morrow said he didn’t feel a “big vindication” after the Astros were penalized by Major League Baseball for an elaborate electronic sign-stealing system.

Instead, Morrow felt worse for pitchers like Mike Bolsinger, who filed a lawsuit Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging the Astros’ tactics damaged his career after he allowed four runs in one-third of an inning in his final major-league appearance in 2017.

“I don’t feel any different,” Morrow said after a long pause. “The games were played on the field. They were decided on the field, so it doesn’t change anything for me.”

Morrow said the Dodgers tried to do “everything they could” to prevent the Astros or any playoff team from getting an advantage.