Beck family renews sponsorship of the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic

“The 22nd annual Ursula Beck Pro Tennis classic represents one of the many ways our parents, Darrell and Ursula Beck, showed their love for their hometown through the gifting of their time, talents and treasures from the tournament start in 1999 through 2021” said Matt Beck, son of Darrell and Ursula Beck. “They both came from humble beginnings and always looked to help make events such as this a success. We are sure they are looking down on Decatur with love and a big smile as the (tournament) flourishes again in Decatur."