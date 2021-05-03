 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beck family renews sponsorship of the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic
0 comments

Beck family renews sponsorship of the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Beck family of Decatur has agreed to sponsor the United State Tennis Association Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic for the 22nd consecutive year.

The tournament  — a men’s USTA Pro Circuit event held at the Fairview Tennis Complex in Decatur — hosts 70 players from over 20 countries competing for prize money and ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) world ranking points. The tournament prize money continues to be $25,000.

“The 22nd annual Ursula Beck Pro Tennis classic represents one of the many ways our parents, Darrell and Ursula Beck, showed their love for their hometown through the gifting of their time, talents and treasures from the tournament start in 1999 through 2021” said Matt Beck, son of Darrell and Ursula Beck. “They both came from humble beginnings and always looked to help make events such as this a success. We are sure they are looking down on Decatur with love and a big smile as the (tournament) flourishes again in Decatur."

Kovacevic_Aleksander

Aleksander Kovacevic prepares to return during a match in the 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This year’s tournament is scheduled to run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8. Last year's tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Ursula Beck Men’s Pro Tennis Classic began in 1999 and has developed into one of the premier tournaments on the United States Tennis Association Professional Circuit. Top players from the Decatur Futures have gone on to compete at all four Grand Slam tournaments against the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The tournament is coordinated by the Decatur Community Tennis Foundation, a not-for-profit 510 (c) 3 organization.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears draft residue puts jobs on the line

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News