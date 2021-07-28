Despite budget challenges, the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic returns to Decatur with some COVID changes

DECATUR — When the decision was made to limit the U.S. Open tennis tournament last summer to matches without spectators, it was a choice that is still having ramifications today in Decatur.

The United State Tennis Association's (USTA) revenue took a huge hit with the limited U.S. Open, and that has trickled down to the USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic, which is set to begin next week at Fairview Park.

"The USTA only brought in 25 percent of their revenue, so they had to cut all of their budgets and we got cut," Beck Classic tournament director Chuck Kuhle said. "We had to make up for that and that's exactly why I have a rainy day fund in our tournament budget. Even though we felt the pressure, we knew the money was there."

Last year's Beck Classic was canceled, and Kuhle is eager for the tournament to return to Decatur. It begins July 29 with a qualifying tournament. The main draw begins Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 8.

"I'm happy say everything is back on course and we have had some solid corporate sponsorship again this year. That's a good sign," said. "The good news is everything is on schedule and we have 70 players coming into the city next week who will play for the prize money and world ranking points. We are on course."

As the tournament moves forward, it will have to be run with some modifications, including facemasks in the clubhouse and social distancing between spectators and players.

"Players will have to show proof of vaccination or they have to have a negative test provided to the tournament doctor. Temperatures are going to be taken from the players each day," Kuhle said. "We want the public to have fun, but we are going to have to do our best at keeping the public away from the players."

Additionally, the annual pro-am will not take place this year, and the yearly tradition of having local families house tournament players arriving from across the country and internationally was stopped.

"It is disappointing but understandable. We have had a lot of protocols put on us that we have to follow in order to have the tournament," Kuhle said.

This year's field of players features several members of the University of Illinois tennis team. The Illini were Big Ten champions with a 23-3, 15-1 Big Ten record last season. The team's No. 1 singles player, Aleks Kovacevic, earned All-American honors by advancing to the quarterfinals in the D1 NCAA Tournament and will be competing in the main singles tournament draw.

Forsyth's Lucas Horve, a redshirt freshman with the Illini, will be competing in the qualifying rounds in the singles competition and in the doubles main draw with Illini teammate Hunter Heck.

Illinois redshirt sophomore Siphosothando Montsi won a wildcard entry tournament in June and will play with teammate Kweisi Kenyatte in the doubles main draw. Illini singles players Alex Brown and Zeke Clark will also be in singles qualifying action.

The Beck Classic will also feature several ranked Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) players. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, from Charlottesville, Virginia, is the highest ranked ATP player with a singles ranking of No. 226. He played for the University of Virginia and was the 2017 NCAA Singles Champion.

For the first time in tournament history, action on courts No. 1 and 2 will be streamed online. Although Kuhle was able to get the tournament back on track this year, he said it wouldn't be possible without the support of the Beck family and Decatur Park District.

"The Beck Family has sponsored this tournament for 22 years and the Park District puts some money in to keep the courts up so we can have the tournaments," Kuhle said. "We could not have this tournament without their support."

