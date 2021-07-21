 Skip to main content
Entry list for upcoming Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic released

Maroa-Forsyth High School tennis players Mavis Wang and Sierra Tuan talk about their experience at the state championship and how they're practicing with an uncertain future.

DECATUR -– The entry list for the 22nd annual USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic has been released by the International Tennis Federation.

NCAA Championships Tennis

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski will be the highest ranked ATP player at the upcoming Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, from Charlottesville, Virginia is the highest ranked player with a current Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles ranking of No. 226. He played for the University of Virginia and was the 2017 NCAA Singles Champion.

Dominic Stephan Stricker from Grosshochstetten, Switzerland is the next highest ranked player at No. 281 on the ATP computer. In 2020, Stricker won the French Open junior singles and doubles title.

Lucas Horve

From the 2017 Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic, Forsyth's Lucas Horve hits the ball during a match with Bradley Orban. Horve will compete in the 2021 edition of the tournament. 

Local entry Lucas Horve, from Forsyth, will be competing in the event as well. Horve is a member of the University of Illinois men’s varsity team.

Other ATP-ranked players included in the main draw were Australia's Jason Kubler (No. 282) and Akira Santillan (No. 293), Japan's Shuichi Sekiguchi (No. 317) and Kaichi Uchida (No. 344), India's Sasikumar Mukund (No. 322), Cyprus' Petros Chrysochos (No. 355) and the United States' Sekou Bangoura (No. 387).

Players will be competing for ATP World Ranking Points as well as $25,000 in prize money.

The tournament's Wild Card Tournament to earn a place in the main draw will take place July 29-July 31. The tournament will begin Monday, Aug. 2 through Sun. Aug. 8 at Fairview Park. 

Last year's tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the Beck family of Decatur agreed to sponsor the Beck Classic for the 22nd consecutive year.

Lucas Horve Mug

Horve

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

