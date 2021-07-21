Entry list for upcoming Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic released

Maroa-Forsyth High School tennis players Mavis Wang and Sierra Tuan talk about their experience at the state championship and how they're practicing with an uncertain future.
HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR -– The entry list for the
22nd annual USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic has been released by the International Tennis Federation.
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski will be the highest ranked ATP player at the upcoming Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
Richard Hamm, Associated Press
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, from Charlottesville, Virginia is the highest ranked player with a current Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles ranking of No. 226. He played for the University of Virginia and was the 2017 NCAA Singles Champion.
Dominic Stephan Stricker from Grosshochstetten, Switzerland is the next highest ranked player at No. 281 on the ATP computer. In 2020, Stricker won the French Open junior singles and doubles title.
From the 2017 Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic, Forsyth's Lucas Horve hits the ball during a match with Bradley Orban. Horve will compete in the 2021 edition of the tournament.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Local entry Lucas Horve, from Forsyth, will be competing in the event as well. Horve is a member of the University of Illinois men’s varsity team.
Other ATP-ranked players included in the main draw were Australia's Jason Kubler (No. 282) and Akira Santillan (No. 293), Japan's Shuichi Sekiguchi (No. 317) and Kaichi Uchida (No. 344), India's Sasikumar Mukund (No. 322), Cyprus' Petros Chrysochos (No. 355) and the United States' Sekou Bangoura (No. 387).
Players will be competing for ATP World Ranking Points as well as $25,000 in prize money.
The tournament's Wild Card Tournament to earn a place in the main draw will take place July 29-July 31. The tournament will begin Monday, Aug. 2 through Sun. Aug. 8 at Fairview Park.
PHOTOS: Single and Double Finals at Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic
Beck Finals 1 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 2 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 3 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 4 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 5 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 6 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 7 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 8 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 9 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 10 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 11 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 12 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 13 08.05.18.JPG
The Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic was canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 14 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 15 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 16 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 17 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 18 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Beck Finals 19 08.05.18.JPG
Singles and Doubles Finals Sunday during Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!