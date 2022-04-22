Hale: Is banning Russians from Wimbledon really the right move?

There is a dark side to me that is relishing in watching Russian oligarchs having their $300 million yachts confiscated and their private islands shut down. I sit on my couch and smile when I here President Putin’s daughters are having their property grabbed and being cut off from the clubs they frequent.

But just when I want to rattle my saber and unleash the hounds, I hear about Andrey Rublev.

Rublev is a Russian tennis player banned from playing at Wimbledon, the iconic and historical professional tennis event that is about to take place in England. It's the oldest and probably the most famous tennis tournament in the world and it is regarded as “the Holy Grail” of professional tennis.

The Wimbledon committee banned access because of the war Russia is staging in Ukraine — the committee's logic being to cut off the Russian professional tennis players from gaining any prestige and accolades from participation.

There is a part of me that doesn’t mind seeing Russian power brokers suffer while there are Ukrainian women and children clutching each other in bunkers as Russian missiles and shells fall down on them. Inside, I want to rage against the cage and label all Russians war mongers and invaders.

But Rublev is a 24-year-old Russian tennis player who has been ranked as high as #5 in the world. He is indescribably athletic, and he returns 150 mph serves like he’s dancing in a meadow trying to catch butterflies. He could be the next big thing in professional tennis.

Recently, Rublev won The Dubai Championships by defeating Czech Jiri Vesely. Rublev dominated, winning 6-3, 6-4. After the match, Rublev grabbed a Sharpie and ran over to the court TV camera and wrote on the lens, “No War Please.”

I sunk. I blushed in my shame to think I categorized this young Russian as a member of Russian war mongers.

It made me start to think. War is awful. It touches the monsters of our inner caves and it takes us places where killing is excused away as a part of a nation’s foreign policy. War allows us to make snap judgments and it makes those judgements excusable. Those judgements, many of them bad, become simple to make and, in those moments, we release our darkness.

It dawned on me that maybe not all Russians were at war with Ukraine — just an evil, power-mad government led by an evil man.

Sports bring out our best in the face of the worst. It allows us to display incredible feats of glory and teaches us valuable lessons.

On the verge of WWII, the great Jesse Owens dominating the 1936 summer Olympics right under the nose of German Chancellor Adolph Hitler. Owens proved to the racist Hitler that his greatness did not reside in his color. His greatness was wrapped in an incredibly courageous heart and athleticism that was his and his alone. His race mattered not, and the world watched as Owens proved to the world and Hitler his complete and total dominance on the track.

During the 9/11 tragedy, sports brought us release. I remember the Yankees and Mets playing baseball and pumping my fist as we played sports while the evil Osama Bin Laden sat in his cave and grinned at our pain. Sports calmed us, focused us, and then we tracked him and his henchmen down and reminded the world that you can deliver a cheap shot, but America will rise again and again.

I was wondering where you come down? Should all Russians be banned from participation because of their nation's foreign policy?

I’m not going to judge where you come down in any part of the debate I put forward. But I will say this: I’ve morphed and evolved in my thinking and I believe there is a teachable moment out there for the world to see.

If I was on the Wimbledon committee, I would judge each case individually. Rublev is a Russian tennis player, but his life is an open book. Investigate his social media posts, interview fellow players and ask him to be interviewed on his feelings on the war in Ukraine.

What I saw after Rublev's mach in Dubai was a young Russian, at great risk to his own life, writing a comment for peace on a camera that was broadcast all over the world. Putin, England and the Wimbledon Club, the United States and the world all know Rublev’s feelings. If he supports the war, exclude him.

Maybe by allowing him to participate we can learn something valuable. Maybe we can learn that, in a world that has evil dancing all around us, we can find good and learn from a young, Russian tennis player.

I hear you Andrey. No War Please.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0