United States Tennis Association will reopen men's pro tennis in the U.S. at the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic in Decatur

DECATUR — The Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic in Decatur will be the first professional men's tennis tournament held in the U.S. since the coronavirus shutdowns, tournament director Chuck Kuhle announced on Monday.

The tournament, in its 22nd year, is scheduled for Aug. 17-23 at Fairview Tennis Center.

“The local tennis community is excited to help the United States Tennis Association (USTA) reopen professional men’s tennis in the United States” Kuhle said in a statement. “The USTA has always respected our tournament and we are happy they have the confidence in our organization to be a part of returning professional tennis back to our country."

Kuhle said the tournament will be run with safety guidelines provided by the by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the USTA.

This year, the tournament prize money continues to be $25,000. Players will also compete for Association of Tennis Professionals (ATO) world ranking points. In past years, the event has hosted 70 players from over 20 different countries.

In May, Kuhle had expressed optimism there would be a tournament — with some changes.