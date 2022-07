University of Illinois' Lucas Horve awarded main draw wildcard for Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic

DECATUR — University of Illinois tennis player Lucas Horve has been awarded main draw wildcards in both the singles and doubles events at the USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.

Horve, a Forsyth resident, is a redshirt junior member of the Illini men’s tennis team and played high school tennis at Maroa-Forsyth.

Hunter Heck of New Brighton, Minn., will partner with Horve in the doubles draw. Horve and Heck played the No. 1 doubles position this past season for the Illini. The pair was No. 35 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association doubles rankings.

Times of the matches will be published closer to tournament time. The 23rd edition of the Beck Classic returns to Decatur Aug. 1-7 at the Fairview Park Tennis Complex.