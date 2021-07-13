Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic holding ball runner training on July 20

 Skip to main content
DECATUR — Ball runner training for the USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic will be held Tuesday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Fairview Tennis Center.

Interested youth 12 years old and up need to be available on Sat., Aug. 7 and Sun., Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up or for more information, please contact Chuck Kuhle at (217) 423-7020 or email ckuhle@dacfit.org.

This year’s tournament is scheduled to run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8. Last year's tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the Beck family of Decatur agreed to sponsor the Beck Classic for the 22nd consecutive year.

The tournament began in 1999 and has developed into one of the premier tournaments on the United States Tennis Association Professional Circuit. Top players from the Decatur Futures have gone on to compete at all four Grand Slam tournaments against the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The tournament is coordinated by the Decatur Community Tennis Foundation, a not-for-profit 510 (c) 3 organization.

