Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic in Decatur still tentatively scheduled for August

"With our tournament scheduled for August, we are technically still on," Kuhle said. "I contacted the Pro Circuit office about a week ago and they said they should be able to let me know by mid-May where we are headed.

"A couple things have to happen. The USTA has to decide if they want us to hold the event, and if they do want us to hold the event, the next step would be to get it approved through Decatur Park District, because we use their venue. Those would be the first couple steps."

While other tournaments have already given up on holding tournaments this summer, Kuhle believes holding the tournament can be an important event for the community while also following COVID-19 restrictions.

"Some tournaments have said they aren't doing it and I could call today and say we aren't doing it, but I am trying to be optimistic," Kuhle said. "There is a possibility that this tournament could be a beacon of light for this community when everything else has been canceled. I don't want to give up on that. I understand the seriousness of the situation we are in from all angles."

There are still many obstacles to overcome for a successful tournament, including an international travel ban and housing — the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, the tournament hotel, is currently closed.