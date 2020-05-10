Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic in Decatur still tentatively scheduled for August

DECATUR — While 2019 was the last year for the Forsyth Classic and the Decatur Celebration has been canceled for 2020, one Decatur summer institution is still tentatively moving forward.
The 22nd edition of the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic is scheduled for August 3-9 at Fairview Park Tennis Complex, and tournament director Chuck Kuhle is hopeful the tournament can be completed with some modifications.
"I'm optimistic that we can have this tournament this summer. If we do hold this tournament, most likely it will obviously look a little different than it has in the past," he said. "Some of the amenities that we offer during the tournament will have to be discussed.
"Housing players, most likely, may not happen. and community events may not happen. We have always provided meals for the players and that may not happen. We will obviously have to have strict sanitation going on."
Currently, the events put on by the United State Tennis Association (USTA) Pro Circuit are suspended through July 12, and Kuhle, who is the general manager and director of tennis for the Decatur Athletic Club and a Decatur City Council member, has been in contact with the USTA.
"With our tournament scheduled for August, we are technically still on," Kuhle said. "I contacted the Pro Circuit office about a week ago and they said they should be able to let me know by mid-May where we are headed.
"A couple things have to happen. The USTA has to decide if they want us to hold the event, and if they do want us to hold the event, the next step would be to get it approved through Decatur Park District, because we use their venue. Those would be the first couple steps."
While other tournaments have already given up on holding tournaments this summer, Kuhle believes holding the tournament can be an important event for the community while also following COVID-19 restrictions.
"Some tournaments have said they aren't doing it and I could call today and say we aren't doing it, but I am trying to be optimistic," Kuhle said. "There is a possibility that this tournament could be a beacon of light for this community when everything else has been canceled. I don't want to give up on that. I understand the seriousness of the situation we are in from all angles."
There are still many obstacles to overcome for a successful tournament, including an international travel ban and housing — the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, the tournament hotel, is currently closed.
"If the travel ban is not lifted, the tournament could still be held with American players," Kuhle said.
Kuhle has not begun seeking sponsorships for this year's tournament out of respect for the difficult conditions many companies are facing during the economic shutdown.
"I haven't sent any sponsorship letters out because I think it would be totally inappropriate at this time, in my opinion, to be asking people to sponsor a tennis tournament when there are so many organizations in town that could use that money more importantly," he said.
Kuhle describes the financial health of the tournament as strong and there is a "rainy day" budget contingency that would allow the tournament to continue on in future years if it was canceled in 2020. He and the Decatur Community Tennis Foundation board would also consider other opportunities to support tennis in Decatur this summer.
"Our mission here is to support community tennis in Decatur. So what do we do with those funds? Do we run a tennis tournament with them or do we support our mission, which is trying to promote tennis?" Kuhle said. "Everyone's finances are going to be different and it might be a thing that we try to support tennis programs locally for kids and adults so we can get people playing tennis."
Another factor that may influence the Beck Classic's immediate future is a decision on if the U.S. Open is canceled. If the USTA cancels the grand-slam event, then it is likely smaller tournaments will have the same fate.
"There is talk of moving the U.S. Open to Indian Wells in California but the USTA has not ruled out having the U.S. Open in New York. If they cancel the U.S. Open, that might entice the USTA to cancel all of their Pro Circuit events," Kuhle said.
Last year's Beck Classic tournament singles champion, Jenson Brooksby, competed in the U.S. Open and won his opening round match just a few weeks after dominating at Fairview Park.
"I don't know if we will ever see that again," Kuhle said. "That was really special — to have someone at Fairview Park win our tournament and then three weeks later he is in the main draw of the U.S. Open.
"Usually, there is another level of tournament between our tournament and the U.S. Open and that is called the Challenger Series and usually players work their way up. But (Jenson) had been pretty hot and had been winning tournaments and so they have him a wildcard into the qualifying and he went through it. I was really happy about that."
