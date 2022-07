Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic to hold ball runner training July 19

DECATUR -- The Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic returns to Decatur August 1-7 and preparations will begin shortly for the 23rd edition of the annual event.

Ball runner training for tournament will be held Tuesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Fairview Tennis Center. This is for youth 12 years old and higher. Participants need to be available on August 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.