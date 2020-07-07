Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic tournament in Decatur canceled for 2020

After announcing on June 22 that the 22nd Beck tournament would be the first United States Tennis Association (USTA) Tournament in the U.S. following the COVID-19 shutdown, the USTA announced it has canceled all five International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour events it had scheduled in August, including the Decatur tournament and tournaments in Lexington, Kentucky, Landisville, Pennsylvania, Concord, Massachusetts and Memphis, Tennesse.

"This was a disappointing day for our tennis community and the City of Decatur," tournament director Chuck Kuhle said in a statement. "Unfortunately, ever since the announcement on opening professional men’s tennis with our $25,000 men’s event a couple weeks ago, things seem to have just gone the other way for the tennis world. Several high-profile professional tennis players have contracted COVID-19 and the country as a whole has had more outbreaks."