Watch now: Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic survives changes

DECATUR — For more than two decades, Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic tournament director Chuck Kuhle has had the yearly tennis tournament running like a well-oiled machine.

Each year, Decatur's Fairview Park hosts up-and-coming college players and college graduates looking to establish themselves, along with USTA pro circuit players trying to improve their rankings. Among those have been Tennys Sandgren, who advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2018 and 2020. The tournament profits then go for local tennis programs and projects around the Decatur area, including resurfacing Fairview's courts.

But then COVID hit and the 2020 edition of the tournament was canceled. This week, the tournament has returned with modifications, including masks in the clubhouse, social distanced spectators and the end of the tradition of local families hosting players in their homes.

"We have been on autopilot for 21 years and then this year all of a sudden there are a lot of new changes that added some stress to our organizational team," Kuhle said. "It had been two years since we did this and so sponsors changed and we had to work a little harder. Luckily, we had a lot of new sponsors that stepped up."

One budget increase for the tournament has been the medical care.

"COVID has cost us money and it is just a lot of work. Our tournament doctor has a lot more work and he had to make sure every player, judge and official was vaccinated or tested," Kuhle said. "The behind-the-scenes stuff is different, but we have a really strong tournament and everything is going smoothly. We have also been repaid with great weather so far."

In Thursday's second round singles competition, Ohio State junior Cannon Kingsley upset the tournament's No. 1-seeded player Jason Kubler, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3. Kubler is ranked No. 230 in the ATP Tour singles rankings and entered on a hot streak after winning the Lexington Challenger tournament in Kentucky last week.

Kingsley was the Buckeyes' No. 1 singles player last season and, as a sophomore, was 27-0 in singles play through the Big Ten Tournament last season.

"I was just trying to play a good match and play my best. I came out playing very well, serving better and returning better than I did yesterday," Kingsley said. "I played a really good first set and I was caught a little bit off balance in the second set. In the second and third, unfortunately for him, (Kubler) started to have some back problems and I was just glad to get through the match."

Kubler took medical timeouts in the second set to stretch his back with a tournament trainer several times. But the injury didn't slow him down. He was able to break Kingsley's serve to lead 4-2 in the second set.

"I was still pretty confident in the second set. Jason is a very good player and I knew his results before the tournament," Kingsley said. "I knew he was a little bit injured and I knew if I kept playing my game and kept holding my serve, I would get a chance to break him in the third."

Kingsley broke Kubler's serve to lead 5-3 in the third and went on to win the third set 6-3. Kingsley said he's happy to move onto the quarterfinals of this year's tournament, which has a particularly strong field after the national tennis tournament calendar played into the Beck Classic's favor this year.

"The level of play is strong because there are no other pro-circuit events going on this week and so players are looking for places to play," Kuhle said. "This is also the last (International Tennis Federation) Futures tournament before the U.S. Open, so it is the last chance to play in the summer at this level."

Kingsley, who was the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year, will face Aiden McHugh, from Great Britain, on Friday, time to be determined. McHugh defeated Petros Chrysochos, of Cyprus, 4-6, 7-6, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday.

"This is one of the best $25K, I think in the world actually. Guys who are playing in the (ATP Challenger Tour) are coming here to play," Kingsley said. "This is one of the toughest tournaments and so I'm glad to be in the quarterfinals. I'm not sure who I'm playing next but I'm sure I'll do a good recovery today and feel good for tomorrow."

In the doubles tournament, wild card entrants Hunter Heck, an Illini player, and Lucas Horve, a Forsyth native and redshirt freshman with the Illini, nearly pulled the upset, but the second-seeded team of Petros Chrysochos and Michail Pervolarakis hung on for a 6-4, 0-6, 10-8 win to advance to the semifinals.

