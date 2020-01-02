The Bears’ Anthony Miller, Trey Burton and Roquan Smith will all have offseason surgery

Now he’ll have to miss more development time.

“It’s unfortunate it happened, and you’ve got to stay positive about it,” Nagy said. “We’ve got to make sure that we keep him mentally in it, and then when we get back to training camp, we pick up from there.

“I’m really proud of the way that he grew. He needs to continue to keep maturing on the field with some of the stuff -- post-catch type deals. He’s been better at that. I think that his talent is there, and I love his energy. But we want him to keep growing as a player, especially on the field with being smart.”

Pace’s announcement on Burton is the latest twist in an ongoing injury saga that started before the Bears’ playoff game against the Eagles last January.

He was a late scratch for that game and then had offseason sports hernia surgery. The Bears brought him back slowly in training camp, only for Pace to announce in Week 1 that he suffered a new minor groin injury.

Burton, in the second season of a four-year, $32 million contract, missed the opener against the Packers and never appeared to play healthy, totaling 14 catches for 84 yards in eight games. The Bears placed him on injured reserve in mid-November, and Pace said he recently had surgery to repair the labrum in his hip.