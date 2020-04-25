The Bears posted a photo of Matt Nagy’s draft setup. Twitter had fun with it, comparing the coach’s room to Charlie Kelly from ‘It’s Always Sunny’ and Carrie Mathison from ‘Homeland.’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bears coach Matt Nagy has a mantra he keeps on his play-call card: “Be you.”

That message may or may not have translated into his home decor.

With the 2020 NFL draft being a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams have been forced to take a technological approach: Video chats, conference calls, the whole works.

So when the Bears posted photos Friday night of Nagy and GM Ryan Pace working from their homes, Nagy’s room featuring graphs, charts and cards went viral.

And Twitter being Twitter, it just couldn’t get enough.

Many users noted Nagy’s setup gave off a certain “Pepe Silvia” vibe, the classic scene from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in which character Charlie Kelly rants he uncovered a conspiracy working in a mailroom.

Others likened Nagy’s draft room to “Homeland” and lead character CIA agent Carrie Mathison, or “A Beautiful Mind” starring Russell Crowe.

Of course, after the Bears made Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet their first pick, Twitter users couldn’t help but point out the Bears have an unusually high number of tight ends on their roster.