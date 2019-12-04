The best, worst and weirdest from the 2019 Big Ten football season: Wildest upset, dumbest quote and some ridiculous stats 🏈

Weirdest math

Down 24-3 at Wisconsin, Northwestern scored a touchdown. Coach Pat Fitzgerald went for two and missed. Down 24-9, the Wildcats scored again. Fitzgerald went for two and missed. They got the ball back inside three minutes but had basically no chance to tie the game, down 24-15. Fitzgerald referenced Ravens coach John Harbaugh and analytics, saying you go for two early so you know what you need at the end.