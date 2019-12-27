The Big Ten hasn’t scored a point in the College Football Playoff the last 4 seasons. Here are 4 reasons this year will be different.

Indeed, the flip side of throwing only one interception in 308 attempts can be seen in sacks allowed. The Buckeyes give up 2.4 per game, a bit higher than the national average. Clemson allows one per game.

“Justin is a different type of quarterback in how he extends plays,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “If you tell him, ‘Hey, you have to get rid of the ball right here,’ then you’re going to miss the play where he’s scrambling and hits Chris Olave down the field late in the Big Ten championship game. You get some sacks. You take the good with the bad. The more he plays, the more he’ll get a feel for when it’s time to ditch the ball.”

3. Justin Fields’ left knee is not an issue.*

*Let’s be honest, Fields’ left knee absolutely might be an issue.

Fields said Tuesday he was at 80% to 85% strength and has declined to answer questions about his knee since. His limited mobility is part of why Wisconsin sacked him five times in the Big Ten title game three weeks ago.