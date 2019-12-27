The Big Ten hasn’t scored a point in the College Football Playoff the last 4 seasons. Here are 4 reasons this year will be different.

It’s such a sad, startling fact that even the man at its core had trouble believing it: The Big Ten has not scored a point in the College Football Playoff since Jan. 12, 2015.
“Jeez,” Urban Meyer said, shaking his head.
His Ohio State Buckeyes, bandaged together by third-string quarterback Cardale Jones, smashed Oregon 42-20 in the national championship game to end the 2014 season.
Alabama blanked Michigan State 38-0 in the semifinals the following year. Ohio State totaled only nine first downs and 127 passing yards in a 31-0 semifinal thumping by Clemson to end the 2016 season. The selection committee’s musical chairs left the Big Ten standing around in 2017 and 2018.
So why will this year be any different?
Meyer, admittedly biased while wearing a scarlet-and-gray tie for his Big Ten Network spots, put it like this: “This is the most talented Big Ten team maybe in the last 20 years.”
Here are four reasons to believe the Buckeyes will score in Saturday night’s Fiesta Bowl against Clemson -- and score enough to win:
1. Team chemistry is off the charts.
Roll your eyes if you must. Chemistry can’t strip-sack Trevor Lawrence. But those within the team point to a deep friendship among players that has manifested itself on the field during Ohio State’s 13-0 season.
A recent example: Six Buckeyes had Dec. 24 media obligations: Tuf Borland, J.K. Dobbins, Justin Fields, Jeff Okudah, Binjimen Victor and Chase Young. All six insisted on taking the same van from the team hotel.
After the session ended, three vans arrived to transport the players back to the hotel. With five players in one, Fields approached a second van before a teammate shouted, “No, Justin, get in this one!”
You’ve heard of 25 players, 25 cabs? This is the opposite.
2. The Buckeyes have a legit passing attack.
Less than an hour after his team’s startling 31-0 loss to Clemson in the 2016 playoff, Urban Meyer said this: “We will become a good passing team. Next year.”
And it happened. The Buckeyes surged from 44th in team passing efficiency rating to fifth in 2017. Dwayne Haskins led the FBS in 2018 with 50 touchdown passes. And now Justin Fields has the nation’s most ridiculous touchdown-to-interception split at 40-1.
Asked to explain that stat, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson shot back, “Great coaching.”
Then he gushed about Fields, saying: “As talented and hard-working as he is, the hardest talent to evaluate is his intelligence. He has toughness and high skills you can’t put clocks on. He has been raised to value the possession of the ball. Now, he will take a few hits, he will hold on to the ball because he won’t force it. We’re trying to get him to throw it away.”
Indeed, the flip side of throwing only one interception in 308 attempts can be seen in sacks allowed. The Buckeyes give up 2.4 per game, a bit higher than the national average. Clemson allows one per game.
“Justin is a different type of quarterback in how he extends plays,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “If you tell him, ‘Hey, you have to get rid of the ball right here,’ then you’re going to miss the play where he’s scrambling and hits Chris Olave down the field late in the Big Ten championship game. You get some sacks. You take the good with the bad. The more he plays, the more he’ll get a feel for when it’s time to ditch the ball.”
3. Justin Fields’ left knee is not an issue.*
*Let’s be honest, Fields’ left knee absolutely might be an issue.
Fields said Tuesday he was at 80% to 85% strength and has declined to answer questions about his knee since. His limited mobility is part of why Wisconsin sacked him five times in the Big Ten title game three weeks ago.
Ryan Day said Friday that Fields is “doing great,” but ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit supplied a more realistic assessment: “I watched him against Wisconsin and thought, man, he’s not at 100%. He’s had three weeks to recover and get treatment, but it’s impossible to know if he gets tweaked.
“If Ohio State’s going to be competitive, he’s going to have to run the football. Not just the designed runs, the zone-read (options), but the third-and-7s when things break down and he takes off for a first down. That’s a big part of their identity.”
4. Ryan Day has his finger on the pulse.
As one player put it: “He understands our bodies; he understands our minds.”
He added some fun elements to practices around Christmas, explaining: “Especially for some of the younger guys, we want to make sure they understand this is their family away from home.”
At practice Wednesday, Day used a blocking pad to try to fend off a mock attack from several offensive linemen who eventually raised him on their shoulders in a Rudy-esque moment.
“That’s what makes this team great,” Day said. “We have a huge game ahead of us, but it’s also about enjoying each other.”
Urban Meyer had a hyperdemanding style that produced staggering results, including a 54-4 Big Ten record and 7-0 mark against Michigan.
“Urban Meyer did it in his own way,” Kirk Herbstreit said. “He did it with psychology and pressure and intensity. You guys go to the facility, you’ve been around, and it’s different. Ryan Day has intensity, but he relates to his players and the players love him.”