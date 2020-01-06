The 6 biggest what-if moments of the Bears’ 2019 season, from Mitch Trubisky missing those deep throws to the field-goal debacle vs. the Chargers

4. What if Akiem Hicks didn’t take Khalil Mack’s helmet to his elbow against the Raiders?

This question can be played with any NFL team in any season. Football players, sometimes very important ones, get injured every Sunday.

But Akiem Hicks’ absence in 11 games this season was felt acutely. The downturn in takeaways. Khalil Mack’s lowered production. The fact that the Bears allowed more than 145 rushing yards in three of the first four games after Hicks was injured.

The defensive linemen filling in for Hicks did a commendable job, but all of those issues were in part linked to Hicks being out.

“Not only his play on the field, but his leadership, his enthusiasm, his love for the game,” defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. “The guy is a big, big man, and he can wreak havoc in there and he commands double teams. The one game we got him back after his injury, he went in and showed up all over the stat sheet. It was a big loss, and I’m proud of the guys who stepped in for him.”

No injury had a bigger impact on the Bears this season.

5. What if Mitch Trubisky didn’t land awkwardly on his left shoulder during a sack by the Vikings?