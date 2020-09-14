The bubble athlete. The beer vendor. The cheerleader. The Wrigley rooftops. A snapshot of life in sports during 6 months of COVID-19.

“It’s so amazing that they’re so far from each other but they’re kind of playing together,” she said.

But Edwige also feels the days getting longer for Jet, who asks more often when his dad is coming home. She goes over the results of each game with him, and if the Sky have an early start, they’ll watch. For now, she’s trying not to spend too much time counting down the days.

“We should all be proud of what they’re doing,” Edwige said. “I don’t think people understand how hard it must be for them to stay in that bubble because we see from outside and we see videos where they’re having fun, but I’m pretty sure they miss a lot -- their friends, their family, even their pets and being able to see something else.

"It’s a unique experience, but I’m hoping it’s the last time it happens. Even if it’s working and they’re having a season, it’s a lot of sacrifice that they are all doing.”

The athletic trainer

has Taping ankles is one of the more mundane parts of being an athletic trainer. But for Kevin Kikugawa, it’s an important time before Northwestern football games.