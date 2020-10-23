The Chicago Bears will take an earlier flight to Los Angeles for their Monday Night Football meeting with the Rams, bracing for the time change and increased COVID-19 obstacles

With their three previous road games kicking off at noon on Sundays, the Bears had been flying out of O’Hare the night before games. Nagy also encouraging players and coaches to eat in their hotel rooms upon arrival and go to bed. The Bears had been holding their team meetings at Halas Hall before departing for the airport.

This weekend, with more time being spent in California, the Bears will have an extra day and a half of meals to account for. Players will still be reminded to remain disciplined and mindful of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business trip,” linebacker Roquan Smith said.

Nagy expressed confidence in director of team logistics and business process liaison Simon Gelan, who has led the charge in coordinating much of this weekend’s trip.

“(He’s) doing an amazing job of making sure that once we get out there we are ready to rock and roll,” Nagy said. “… We have a really good action plan that we feel good about, as well as just educating our players too as to why we’re out there.”