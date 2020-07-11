The Chicago Blackhawks’ play-in series against the Oilers is set to begin Aug. 1 in Edmonton as the NHL finalizes its return-to-play plan

The Chicago Blackhawks now know the date and location of their best-of five play-in series against the Oilers: Aug. 1 on Edmonton’s home ice at Rogers Place.
Game 2 is scheduled for Aug. 3 and Game 3 on Aug. 5, with Games 4 and 5 set for Aug. 7-8, if necessary. The Hawks start a two-week training camp Monday at Fifth Third Arena and will travel to Edmonton on July 26.
Edmonton and Toronto had been reported to be chosen as hub cities to host the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the NHL confirmed as much Friday when it announced its finalized return-to-play plan. Chicago had been one of 10 finalists, but all U.S. candidates fell out of contention as cases of COVID-19 spiked or rebounded in many parts of the country in recent weeks.
Edmonton also was picked to host the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton zone had 203 active cases as of late Friday, according Alberta.ca. That is 25 fewer than the Calgary, zone but Edmonton has had more than 4,000 fewer confirmed cases.
The league and the players association moved forward with a playoff schedule and ratified a four-year extension of the collective bargaining agreement, which will run through 2025-26.
Player concerns about free agency, safety protocols and other issues had to be addressed before the union agreed to resuming the season, which paused on March 12 as the pandemic spread in the U.S.
When competition resumes as part of Phase 4, each of the 24 participating teams -- 12 in each conference) -- will be allowed to bring 52 people to their respective hub city’s “secure zone,” including a maximum of 31 players. All personnel will live inside the “bubble” and be tested for COVID-19 daily.
Start times for the 10 days of Cup qualifiers have been staggered, starting at 11 a.m. Central time, then 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Eastern Conference games in Toronto. For Western Conference teams in Edmonton, starts times are 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. but could fluctuate.
The No. 12 seed Hawks will start their series against the No. 5 Oilers on Aug. 1, one of eight qualifiers featuring 16 teams, though game times haven’t been set. The top eight teams will begin a round-robin tournament for seeding Aug. 2.
