The Chicago Cubs sign 6 undrafted free agents, rounding out the unprecedented 2020 MLB offseason

The Cubs agreed to terms with six college players on Sunday, the first day they could sign undrafted free agents who were eligible for last week’s draft.
Major League Baseball shortened its draft to a five rounds this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, replacing the previous 40-round format and leaving plenty of players available to be picked up.
Headlining the list is outfielder Bradlee Beesley of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Beesley was ranked as the 429th among draft prospect by Baseball American. Beelsey batted .286 and hit 45 doubles in four seasons for the Mustangs.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Beesley batted .305 as a freshman, making 24 of his 53 starts at third base before moving to the outfield permanently the following season.
The Cubs also signed middle infielder Scott McKeon and left-hander Scott Kobos from Coastal Carolina.
The 6-foot, 185-pound McKeon was drafted in the 21st round by the Tigers in the 2019 draft but elected to return to Coastal Carolina for his senior season. McKeon batted .344 with a .407 on-base percentage in 79 games over his last two seasons.
Kobos, who started his college career as a left fielder at UNC Asheville, struck out 20 -- 11 on called third strikes -- in 19 1/3 innings.
The Cubs added pitchers Graham Lawson of South Carolina, Ben Leeper of Oklahoma State and Bailey Reid of Westmont (Calif.) College as well.
Lawson missed all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He struck out eight and allowed two hits but walked seven in six innings for the Gamecocks before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the college season in mid-March.
Leeper, a two-time Tommy John surgery patient, struck out 14 in 7 1/3 innings over six appearances this spring, including a six-strikeout performance in two innings against Brigham Young. Leeper earned seven saves and did not allow an earned run over his first 15 1/3 innings in 2019,
Reid didn’t allow a run in 22 /3 innings covering 24 games over his junior and senior seasons, limited opponents to six hits while striking out 43.
No signed player could receive a bonus of more than $20,000 under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player Association after the coronavirus pandemic suspended the start of the 2020 season.
