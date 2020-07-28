The coronavirus has presented challenges to young athletes, but physical activity is important for all kids

"Early on it was tough and kids could only talk with their friends through apps. We had issues early on when they couldn’t get out to do anything and you could tell the difference in their demeanor and their overall personality, sleeping patterns. For several weeks, things were not good. I know a lot of families dealt with the same thing. We were careful about them going around and very hesitant at first to even let them go play catch with a friend."

Munjoy's children did play organized baseball and softball this summer, but he said that wasn't available for everyone.

"As the weather has warmed up, kids have been able to get out and do some things, but not all the kids are playing on a team over the summer so they are trying to do stuff on their own," Munjoy said.

The good news? It doesn't take long for a young person to get back in shape and sharpen their skills.

Jackie Lampert is entering her 23rd year as head athletic trainer at Normal Community High School. She works for the Orthopedic Sports Enhancement Center in Bloomington, which contracts out athletic trainers to area schools.