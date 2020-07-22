The Cubs — with no fans in the Wrigley Field bleachers — fill the space with advertising signage
SHCRTS-COLUMN-WHO-KNOWS-HOW-LONG-1-TB.jpg

The sun sets during the fourth inning of an exhibition game between the Cubs and White Sox at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

 Armando L. Sanchez, Chicago Tribune

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented all 30 major-league teams from selling tickets to their games.

But the Chicago Cubs apparently have found a way to compensate for revenue lost from their empty bleacher sections at Wrigley Field.

Green canvas panels with the logos of seven sponsors now cover the lower part of the left-field bleachers and a large portion of the right-field bleachers.

A Toyota banner covers virtually an entire section above the 368-foot sign in right-center, with two SUVs parked on the concourse.

This is a stark contrast from the start of the 2015 season, when renovations ran behind schedule and the left- and right-field bleachers were covered by black-and-white canvases of Ernie Banks.

The Cubs also extended both dugouts, building shelters with wooden roofs over seating sections adjacent to the dugouts.

With social distancing regulations in place and rosters increased to 30 to start the season, more room was needed to avoid players sitting in the box seats.

“That was a concern of ours,” manager David Ross said. “Sitting on a bench is way different than sitting in an actual seat in the stands. You’re going to want to be active. You’re going to want to be able to get up and move around. You’re going to want to go down to the cage and take some swings.

“So (it’s) just a little bit closer to the actual dugout, and to help with the energy in the dugout, and (for) rooting guys on.”

