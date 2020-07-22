The Cubs — with no fans in the Wrigley Field bleachers — fill the space with advertising signage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented all 30 major-league teams from selling tickets to their games.

But the Chicago Cubs apparently have found a way to compensate for revenue lost from their empty bleacher sections at Wrigley Field.

Green canvas panels with the logos of seven sponsors now cover the lower part of the left-field bleachers and a large portion of the right-field bleachers.

A Toyota banner covers virtually an entire section above the 368-foot sign in right-center, with two SUVs parked on the concourse.

This is a stark contrast from the start of the 2015 season, when renovations ran behind schedule and the left- and right-field bleachers were covered by black-and-white canvases of Ernie Banks.

The Cubs also extended both dugouts, building shelters with wooden roofs over seating sections adjacent to the dugouts.

With social distancing regulations in place and rosters increased to 30 to start the season, more room was needed to avoid players sitting in the box seats.