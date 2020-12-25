The Herald & Review's No. 5 story of 2020: Sports, locally and nationally, hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Soon after, the entire spring seasons for high school and college sports were wiped out. There wasn't a single sporting event in the U.S. that has been the same since the coronavirus hit — they've all either been canceled, held with no fans, or held with significant safety restrictions.

Over the summer, there were successes — the NBA and NHL completed their seasons in bubbles, and MLB, despite some flare-ups, managed to have an abbreviated season and a full postseason. Locally, Macon Speedway returned and held much of its season.

While college football returned in the fall — to mixed results, with multiple games being canceled and key players missing games because of positive COVID-19 tests — high school and small college football weren't played in Illinois in 2020. They were rescheduled for spring 2021.