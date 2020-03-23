The last day of spring training has many traditions. They were all put on hold this year.

But that scenario was wiped out by the ferocity of the coronavirus outbreak, something the world hasn’t experienced in more than seven decades. Issues such as the center-field competition and who will fill the last few bullpen spots quickly became insignificant.

Shortly after the suspension of play, the Cubs announced they ordered a deep cleanse of their spring training facility and gave players the option to return to their homes. Many staffers returned to Chicago nine days earlier, while some veteran players were expected to return as soon as their leases in Arizona expired, if not sooner.

The foyer of the Cubs spring training complex provided the only similarity to the final days of past spring trainings. Heavy suitcases, boxes and children’s toys waited to be placed on the truck that transports equipment and belongings to Wrigley Field.

The final day of spring training typically provides its own farewell, and the abrupt ending prevented a few traditions.

One or two players nervously wait by their lockers, waiting for a tap on the shoulder to walk to the manager’s office and learn whether they’ve made the team and can put their vehicle on the truck to Wrigley -- or whether to transfer their belongings to the minor-league side of the complex for another week of spring training before heading to Triple-A Iowa.