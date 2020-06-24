The New York City Marathon is canceled, but the Chicago Marathon — scheduled for 3 weeks earlier on Oct. 11 — remains in limbo

The Chicago Marathon typically draws about 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes to the city, with a record 45,786 finishers from 50 states and more than 100 countries in 2019. Organizers estimate about 1.7 million spectators annually line the 26.2-mile course that starts and ends near Grant Park and travels as far north as Wrigleyville and as far south as Bridgeport.

The Chicago Marathon is one of the six Abbott World Major Marathons, along with Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, and New York.

Only elite marathoners and wheelchair athletes were allowed to compete in the Tokyo Marathon on March 1. Boston, originally scheduled for April 20 and rescheduled for Sept. 14, was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history on May 28. Organizers instead will make it a virtual race, giving finisher’s medals to participants who prove they ran 26.2 miles. London was postponed from April 26 to Oct. 4. Berlin, slated to run Sept. 27, was canceled in April.

The Chicago race is a major fall tourist event. Organizers estimated in 2019 that the race has a $338 million economic impact annually on the city.

The only time the Chicago Marathon didn’t start was in 1987, when sponsor Beatrice Foods withdrew its support. Organizers held a low-budget half marathon with about 3,000 runners instead.