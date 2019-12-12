Theo Epstein sees Albert Almora Jr. as ‘a real bounce-back candidate’ for the Cubs

Cubs fans always seem to be worked up about center fielder Albert Almora Jr.

Two seasons ago, they were angry with the Cubs because of Almora’s lack of full-time opportunities.

That disgruntlement has shifted to whether Almora should even be a part of the Cubs roster after his struggles at the plate in 2019.

The former first-round pick produced only a .271 on-base percentage and a .236 batting average this year. He batted only .213 in 108 at-bats against left-handers.

For now the Cubs haven’t given up on Almora, 25, but changes are in store.

“A real bounce-back candidate,” President Theo Epstein said. “I think it’s important he recognizes where he is in his career. And we’re open with him that the offense hasn’t come along yet the way we expected it to, but we think he has the potential.

“We think he’s better than what he’s shown at the big-league level. With some adjustments and approach, I think there’s plenty more there. He’s been making things too easy on the pitchers sometimes, putting pitchers’ pitches into play and hitting the ball on the ground to the pull side.”