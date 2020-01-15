There’s no such thing as too much information for the analytically minded coaches on David Ross’ Cubs staff

“When you have an opportunity to get someone who is at the very top of the industry (with) proven results, a proven track record (who helped) transform some of the most accomplished framers in the game," Epstein said, "I think that’s something you have to pounce on.”

The Cubs thought enough of Chris Young to hire him as their bullpen coach to replace popular and long-tenured Lester Strode despite Young being fired as Phillies pitching coach in October.

Young, a former Padres and Astros scout, is familiar with data-tracking machines and should blend well with second-year pitching coach Tommy Hottovy.

Cubs fans are more familiar with Green, who called out Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo for violating the home-plate collision rule after knocking out Padres catcher Austin Hedges in 2017, and new quality-assurance coach Mike Napoli, a cult hero with the 2013 Red Sox World Series title team and a member of the Indians who lost to the Cubs in the 2016 Series.

Ross said he and Green, 42, have been in “constant communication” since his hiring.

Such dialogue wasn’t necessary with Napoli, who played with Ross with the Red Sox and “checks a lot of boxes” as a former catcher who converted to first base and provided lineup protection for slugger David Ortiz.

“Napoli is going to be that guy that’s kind of going to push more to what he’s comfortable with,” said Ross, projecting that Napoli will lean toward the hitters and game planning with returning hitting coach Anthony Iapoce and assistant Terrmel Sledge.

