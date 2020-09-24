‘There was a standard': Walter Payton’s son, Jarrett, reflects on Gale Sayers' death and what the 2 Hall of Fame running backs meant to the Chicago Bears

The news hit Jarrett Payton like a ton of bricks Wednesday morning.
He was getting his car washed when he learned through social media that legendary Bears running back Gale Sayers had died at age 77. Payton was shaken.
“I parked the car and I just sat there for 10 minutes,” he said. “Like, ‘Seriously?’ We lost one of the greats. We did.”
Payton pushed to process it all, recognizing his sadness plus the genuine appreciation for what Sayers has long meant to the Chicago Bears franchise.
Sayers remains one of the greatest Bears of all time, a Hall of Famer who last summer was No. 4 in the Tribune’s ranking of the franchise’s best players of its first 99 seasons. Payton’s father, Walter, of course, was No. 1 on that list, also a Hall of Fame running back with a highlight reel that could be played on a loop for days and never get old.
This is football in Chicago. Plain and simple. Nasty defenses led by ferocious linebackers -- George, Butkus, Singletary, Urlacher. Blue-collar offenses with special ball carriers such as Sayers and Walter Payton.
In the wake of Wednesday’s news, Jarrett Payton spoke with the Tribune about his memories of Sayers and his connection to the two greatest running backs in Bears history. Some responses are edited for clarity.
What was the difficulty for you in processing the news Wednesday morning?
Gale was an amazing man. Everything about him. Truly. For me growing up and not really playing football until high school, I was searching for players to follow. And my dad always led me toward a group of certain players that we had VHS tapes on. And one of those guys was Gale. It was always so amazing to watch him. When I was becoming a student of the game and beginning to truly love the game, I was like, “Holy cow, man! This guy is poetry in motion. Every step he takes is calculated. Every cut is calculated. And he can do it in full stride.” It was one of those things I always tried to fold into my game as I was coming up. He was special like that, and he had the speed to go with it. But he also had some power when he needed it. Then he could run away from you and take it 80 yards when he wanted to.
You know all about that legendary San Francisco game (Sayers scored an NFL-record-tying six touchdowns on Dec. 12, 1965, at Wrigley Field). Watching that highlight film, I could never understand it. In mud, on a grass field, how he could just run and cut while everybody else was slipping and falling. That just didn’t make sense to me. And it really showed me the athleticism and the grace and the greatness of his game.
Obviously growing up, you knew very early how revered and special your dad was as a running back and what he meant to the Bears. But when was the first time you really understood what Gale was and what he meant in Chicago?
It was probably around the time my dad retired. I was 7 years old and when my dad was retiring, there were so many things that were being sent to the house. We were getting a lot of books and VHS tapes and all that stuff. I’d always see my dad in those. And Gale was in there too. And they were both always prominent inside those books or on the covers of those books. And I just knew, “Holy cow, these are two of the greatest Bears to ever put on a uniform.”
Payton and Sayers. Sayers and Payton. It’s like they always have been connected. What was their personal connection like to your recollection?
They would be at different events with one another. And I had a chance to share some of those pictures on social media with them together and smiling and having a good time. My dad really just respected and in some ways looked up to Gale. Coming in in the mid-'70s and understanding what Gale Sayers had done as a running back, he really admired him and he respected him and saw that this was exactly what the running back position is supposed to be like in Chicago. There was a standard. So for him it was, “I know I cannot slack off. I have to be on the top of my game. I have to work hard. I have to make sure I’m not taking this for granted and that I’m holding up my end of the bargain to keep this thing going.” That was one of the special things that linked the two of them. It was there love for the game and how they went about their business. There was a standard.
What were your emotions last summer being in Rosemont for the Bears100 celebration and being a part of cracking open that time capsule? And to have Sayers in attendance added some emotion to the weekend for a lot of people.
It was strange. That weekend was very difficult. I was watching the current Bears. I was seeing all these former Bears players and legends and Hall of Famers. And I was wishing so badly that my dad was there. Because I knew what that meant to the organization. And I also knew what it meant to so many fans. It didn’t seem right without my dad. It was emotional for me the entire weekend. And the night I took the picture when I was sitting next to Gale, I hadn’t see him in a while ... maybe three years prior. And when I saw him, it just created this feeling.
The times that I would see him growing up at various events, he had always been so gracious in talking to me and saying hello and asking me how I was doing. But in Rosemont, he couldn’t speak. I felt compelled to get a picture with him because there were no promises of the next time I might see him. And I wanted to be able to capture that moment and that weekend. When I looked at that picture (Wednesday) morning, it was like, “Holy cow.” Just having that opportunity to be with him for a few minutes meant something to me. It was only about five minutes, but it was … I don’t know. I’m just so thankful.
The whole weekend was strange for me. But it made me happy that he was there and able to be a part (it). And I was grateful I had that chance to spend some time with him.
Those things are such a reminder of how rich the tradition and the history of the Chicago Bears really are. Does that still affect you after all these years?
Yeah, man. No doubt. I was talking to Coach (Mike Ditka on (Wednesday) morning, and that was one of his first sentiments. “Do you realize how spoiled Bears fans are when it comes to the running back position?” To be able to have Gale and my father in the same organization and understanding what they both meant to the city and to the game of football is special. Man, you don’t get better than those two. Sometimes I think we can forget. And it takes moments that really hurt like this, when we lose someone, to just stop and truly reflect on how lucky we are to have so many great athletes and great people to represent Chicago.
The news of his passing was tough for me. It really was. I didn’t cry. But I was on the verge for sure. … When I think about Gale, I will always think about what his numbers would have been like if he didn’t have that knee injury. Everything might be totally different. Running backs might have been chasing him (and his records). He would have put up video-game numbers. He was so special. He was so great. You know that he had abilities that you could have dropped him into any era and he would have still done what he did. Gale was one of those guys.
