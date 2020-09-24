‘There was a standard': Walter Payton’s son, Jarrett, reflects on Gale Sayers' death and what the 2 Hall of Fame running backs meant to the Chicago Bears

It was probably around the time my dad retired. I was 7 years old and when my dad was retiring, there were so many things that were being sent to the house. We were getting a lot of books and VHS tapes and all that stuff. I’d always see my dad in those. And Gale was in there too. And they were both always prominent inside those books or on the covers of those books. And I just knew, “Holy cow, these are two of the greatest Bears to ever put on a uniform.”

They would be at different events with one another. And I had a chance to share some of those pictures on social media with them together and smiling and having a good time. My dad really just respected and in some ways looked up to Gale. Coming in in the mid-'70s and understanding what Gale Sayers had done as a running back, he really admired him and he respected him and saw that this was exactly what the running back position is supposed to be like in Chicago. There was a standard. So for him it was, “I know I cannot slack off. I have to be on the top of my game. I have to work hard. I have to make sure I’m not taking this for granted and that I’m holding up my end of the bargain to keep this thing going.” That was one of the special things that linked the two of them. It was there love for the game and how they went about their business. There was a standard.