54 things Bears fans should know about Super Bowl LIV

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is also a close friend of Matt Nagy’s. The two were college teammates at Delaware. Nagy has repeatedly credited Veach for helping to get him into professional coaching. Nagy was working in real estate in 2009 when Veach persuaded him to take time off for a second internship with the Eagles. That led to Nagy’s first full-time coaching job in Philadelphia the next season.

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers coach, is back at the Super Bowl three seasons after one of his greatest career heartbreaks. Shanahan was the Falcons offensive coordinator in 2016 and helped them to a 28-3 second-half lead in Super Bowl LI. But the Falcons sputtered on offense over the final quarter and a half and blew the lead. The Patriots won 34-28 in overtime.

The sting of that loss still sits with Kyle Shanahan, who was criticized harshly for his play calling down the stretch. But Shanahan has made it clear he was able to move on from that setback. “There were definitely parts in that Super Bowl that I would love to have back and stuff I was very hard on myself (about),” he said. “But the whole narrative of, ‘If I would’ve just ran it, we would’ve won …’ I know that wasn’t the case. I know what went into that game and all the stuff that happened, so that stuff didn’t bother me. You’ve got to deal with that and listen to other people. But it was nice to be able to move on and move out here and just keep working.”