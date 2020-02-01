54 things Bears fans should know about Super Bowl LIV

The Chiefs and 49ers will meet in the Super Bowl at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. As the NFL world readies for the season finale, here are 54 things for those in the Chicago area to know about Super Bowl LIV.
I
The 49ers are making their seventh Super Bowl appearance, second-most of any NFC team. The Cowboys have made an NFC-high eight Super Bowl trips. In the AFC, the Patriots (11), Steelers (8) and Broncos (8) also have reached the sport’s biggest stage at least seven times. The 49ers are 5-1 in Super Bowls.
II
The Chiefs are making their second appearance in the Super Bowl, becoming the 22nd franchise to play in the game multiple times. Teams that have played in the Super Bowl only once are the Saints, Cardinals, Titans, Buccaneers, Chargers and Jets. Those still waiting for their first trip are the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans.
III
The Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance was in 1966, in what is now known as Super Bowl I. The Chiefs lost to the Packers 35-10. At the time, the game was referred to as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. The Super Bowl moniker wasn’t formally added to the event until 1969, before the third playing of the title game.
IV
The Super Bowl title is widely credited to Chiefs and AFL founder Lamar Hunt. Hunt, as legend has it, threw the name out as a brainstorming idea in a memo to Commissioner Pete Rozelle. The title stuck better than other suggestions from Rozelle, such as “The Big One” or “World Series of Football.” The roman numerals accompanying the championship matchups became a thing beginning with Super Bowl V, in which the Colts beat the Cowboys 16-13.
V
This Super Bowl will feature two of the fastest offenses in the NFL. According to Next Gen Stats, Chiefs ball carriers had an average top speed of 13.36 mph, ranked first, while 49ers ball carriers had an average top speed of 13.35 mph, ranked second. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the fastest of all. He has reached 20-plus mph 24 times over the last two years, ahead of Giants running back Saquon Barkley (14) and Bears kick returner/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (11).
VI
Players on the winning team will receive $124,000 this year, while players on the losing team will receive $62,000. Players on the 49ers and Chiefs already have earned $87,000 for their participation in the divisional-round and conference championship games. Oddly, players on the AFC Pro Bowl team, which beat the NFC team 38-33 on Sunday, received $70,000 for the win — more than the Super Bowl losers.
VII
Since the start of the 2018 season, the Chiefs have averaged 401 yards per game and scored 132 offensive touchdowns (postseason included). For comparison’s sake, the Bears have averaged 310 yards per game with 73 offensive touchdowns.
VIII
The 49ers defensive line includes five first-round draft picks: Dee Ford (Chiefs, 2014), Arik Armstead (49ers, 2015), DeForest Buckner (49ers, 2016), Solomon Thomas (49ers, 2017) and Nick Bosa (49ers, 2019). The 49ers were the only team to have four or more players with 6 sacks or more in 2019: Armstead (10), Bosa (nine), Buckner (7) and Ford (6). The group also helped limit the Vikings and Packers to 83 combined rushing yards in the two playoff games, the second-lowest total in the Super Bowl era (minimum two games) behind the 2014 Ravens, who allowed 82 yards.
IX
The 49ers’ last Super Bowl victory came 25 years ago, on Jan. 29, 1995, in Super Bowl XXIX at what was then called Joe Robbie Stadium and now is Hard Rock Stadium. Behind Super Bowl MVP Steve Young, the 49ers scored on four of their first five possessions to build a 28-10 first-half lead and cruised to a 49-26 thrashing of the Chargers. Young threw for 325 yards and six touchdowns. Jerry Rice caught 10 passes for 149 yards with three TDs.
X
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was drafted with the No. 10 pick in 2017. The Chiefs traded up 17 spots, sending the No. 27 pick plus a third-round selection and a 2018 first-rounder to the Bills to land their franchise quarterback. The selection of Mahomes came eight picks after the Bears traded from No. 3 to No. 2 to draft Mitch Trubisky.
XI
With the three picks acquired from the Chiefs in the Patrick Mahomes deal, the Bills first drafted cornerback Tre’Davious White at No. 27 in 2017. They traded the third-round selection (No. 91) as part of a four-pick swap that allowed them to jump from No. 44 to No. 37 to select receiver Zay Jones. And in 2018, the Bills traded the first-round pick that originally belonged to the Chiefs to the Ravens as part of a deal to move up to select outside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
XII
Patrick Mahomes, at 23, was the league MVP in 2018 after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. That made him the fourth player in NFL history to win the MVP award before turning 24. The others were Jim Brown, Walter Payton and Dan Marino.
XIII
Only one quarterback has won a Super Bowl before turning 25. Ben Roethlisberger was 23 and in his second season in 2005 when he helped propel the Steelers to a win in Super Bowl XL. Patrick Mahomes could become the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl on Sunday.
XIV
In 35 career starts (including playoffs), here is Patrick Mahomes’ per-game stat line: 23 of 35, 303 yards, 2.5 touchdowns, 0.5 interceptions and a 109.6 passer rating.
XV
During the Chiefs’ eight-game winning streak that started in Week 11, Patrick Mahomes has thrown 16 touchdown passes. Bears quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Chase Daniel combined for 20 touchdown passes for the entire season.
XVI
Over the last two seasons, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 25 touchdowns on deep passes — measured as throws with 20 or more air yards — the most in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. In the 2019 regular season, he had 50 pass plays that gained 20 or more yards and 15 of 40-plus yards. The 49ers and Bills were tied in the regular season by allowing a league-low 34 passes of 20 yards or more and five of 40-plus yards.
XVII
Patrick Mahomes has connected with tight end Travis Kelce 13 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs. In the regular season, Kelce caught 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns. Over the last six seasons, Kelce has averaged 85 catches, 1,078 yards and six touchdowns.
XVIII
Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers quarterback, is an Arlington Heights native who played at Rolling Meadows High School and starred at Eastern Illinois.
XIX
The Patriots traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in October 2017 for a second-round pick. Garoppolo’s first victory as the 49ers starter came in December of that season, a 15-14 win over the Bears at Soldier Field. Including the playoffs, Garoppolo has a 21-5 record as the 49ers starter.
XX
Jimmy Garoppolo’s 3,987 passing yards this season would have broken the Bears single-season record. His 27 touchdown passes would have placed him third on the Bears single-season list behind Erik Kramer (29 in 1995) and Jay Cutler (28 in 2014).
XXI
The Bears were high on Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the 2014 draft, with key talent evaluators and front-office executives lauding his quick release, accuracy and self-confidence. Leaguewide, the curiosity around Garoppolo’s potential was high. Ultimately, the Bears passed on Garoppolo in the second round, selecting defensive lineman Ego Ferguson at No. 51. The Patriots, with Tom Brady entrenched as their starter, rolled the dice on Garoppolo 11 picks later. Ferguson played 20 games in two seasons with the Bears, recording 13 tackles and two sacks. He was waived in the spring of 2017 and never played another down in the league.
XXII
The Bears didn’t seem desperate for quarterback help leading into the 2014 draft. Just 3 1/2 months earlier, general manager Phil Emery had given Jay Cutler $54 million guaranteed in a seven-year contract extension that Emery hoped would keep Cutler in the organization through 2020. The Bears did draft a quarterback in 2014, choosing David Fales out of San Jose State with the 183rd pick in Round 6. Four weeks later, they signed free agent Jimmy Clausen to be their backup.
XXIII
Jimmy Garoppolo appeared in 17 games and made two starts during 3 1/2 seasons with the Patriots. He started the first two games of 2016, wins over the Cardinals and Dolphins, while Tom Brady was serving a four-game suspension. In his second start, Garoppolo threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the first half before suffering a game-ending shoulder injury.
XXIV
Arguably the most impressive performance of Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2019 season was a 349-yard, four-touchdown outing in a 48-46 road win over the Saints in early December. Garoppolo capped that victory by leading the 49ers 63 yards in six plays in the final minute to set up a winning field goal as time expired. The 49ers, Saints and Packers finished the regular season with 13-3 records, and the 49ers earned the top seed in the NFC via tiebreaker.
XXV
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 741 yards and eight touchdowns in two wins over the Cardinals in Weeks 9 and 11.
XXVI
Any notion that Jimmy Garoppolo is merely a game manager is misguided. Garoppolo finished the regular season ranked third in passing yards per attempt (8.36) and eighth in passer rating (102.0).
XXVII
Chiefs coach Andy Reid is making his second trip to the Super Bowl in his 21st season and 15th playoff appearance as a head coach. Reid, 61, last went to the Super Bowl 15 years ago, when his Eagles fell 24-21 to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.
XXVIII
Andy Reid is a mentor to Bears coach Matt Nagy, and the two remain close. Nagy and Reid were in constant communication this season. “He’s just a calming presence,” Nagy said. “He’s somebody that I trust as a friend, as a mentor. … He’s taught me to be who I am as a coach and taught me to be myself as a human being. So when those times arise where you need a little bit of advice from somebody who’s been through something, he’s the guy I go to.”
XXIX
Mentor got the best of protege in Week 16. Andy Reid’s Chiefs hammered Matt Nagy’s Bears 26-3 at Soldier Field.
XXX
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is also a close friend of Matt Nagy’s. The two were college teammates at Delaware. Nagy has repeatedly credited Veach for helping to get him into professional coaching. Nagy was working in real estate in 2009 when Veach persuaded him to take time off for a second internship with the Eagles. That led to Nagy’s first full-time coaching job in Philadelphia the next season.
XXXI
Andy Reid’s coaching tree has many limbs beyond Matt Nagy. Among Reid’s former assistants who recently have had head coaching jobs are Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Redskins coach Ron Rivera and former Giants coach Pat Shurmur.
XXXII
Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers coach, is back at the Super Bowl three seasons after one of his greatest career heartbreaks. Shanahan was the Falcons offensive coordinator in 2016 and helped them to a 28-3 second-half lead in Super Bowl LI. But the Falcons sputtered on offense over the final quarter and a half and blew the lead. The Patriots won 34-28 in overtime.
XXXIII
The sting of that loss still sits with Kyle Shanahan, who was criticized harshly for his play calling down the stretch. But Shanahan has made it clear he was able to move on from that setback. “There were definitely parts in that Super Bowl that I would love to have back and stuff I was very hard on myself (about),” he said. “But the whole narrative of, ‘If I would’ve just ran it, we would’ve won …’ I know that wasn’t the case. I know what went into that game and all the stuff that happened, so that stuff didn’t bother me. You’ve got to deal with that and listen to other people. But it was nice to be able to move on and move out here and just keep working.”
XXXIV
Kyle Shanahan’s dad, Mike, won two Super Bowls as the Broncos head coach. Mike Shanahan is from Oak Park, attended East Leyden High School and went on to Eastern Illinois. They are the first father-son duo to lead teams to the Super Bowl as head coaches.
XXXV
Two former Bears will figure prominently into the special teams battle. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub was with the Bears for nine seasons as an assistant to Lovie Smith. And 49ers kicker Robbie Gould worked under Toub for his first eight seasons in the league. Both were with the Bears in 2006 when they made it to Super Bowl XLI — played at the same stadium, then called Dolphin Stadium. Gould made a 44-yard field goal and two extra points in the 29-17 loss to the Colts. Toub helped design the return that produced Devin Hester’s 92-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff. “Greatest moment of my life coaching,” Toub said this week.
XXXVI
Robbie Gould has never missed a field goal in the postseason, a perfect 13-for-13 with makes from (in chronological order) 41, 49, 19, 43, 24, 44, 26, 40, 35, 21, 54, 27 and 42 yards. In January 2007, Gould made a tying 41-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ playoff opener against the Seahawks. In overtime of that game, he nailed a 49-yarder to send the Bears to the NFC championship game with a 27-24 win.
XXXVII
This will be Robbie Gould’s 10th career postseason game and second Super Bowl appearance. He played in six playoff games with the Bears, one with the Giants and this will be his third with the 49ers.
XXXVIII
Robbie Gould’s 12-season run with the Bears ended on Labor Day weekend in 2016. The Bears’ all-time leading scorer was a surprise cut by general manager Ryan Pace, who replaced him with journeyman Connor Barth. “Every decision we make is about improving our team,” Pace said. “These are all carefully discussed and these decisions never happen just on a whim. But when a player comes available that we feel good about, we have to consider it. And sometimes we have to make the hard decisions.”
XXXIX
The Bears have had 11 kickers under contract since Robbie Gould’s departure, including five who have kicked in a regular-season game. That quintet — Connor Barth, Cairo Santos, Mike Nugent, Cody Parkey and Eddy Pineiro — has gone 83-for-104 (79.8%) on field goals, including playoffs, and 98-for-106 (92.5%) on PATs since the start of the 2016 season. In that same span, Gould is 105-for-116 (90.5%) on field goals and 116-for-124 (93.5%) on extra points.
XL
Robbie Gould missed eight field goals during the 2019 regular season, his 74.2% accuracy registering as the worst of his 15-year career.
XLI
George Kittle was the ninth tight end selected in the 2017 draft, taken in the fifth round with the 146th pick. Tight ends chosen ahead of Kittle that year were O.J. Howard (Buccaneers), Evan Engram (Giants), David Njoku (Browns), Gerald Everett (Rams), Adam Shaheen (Bears), Jonnu Smith (Titans), Michael Roberts (Lions) and Jake Butt (Broncos).
XLII
George Kittle has 2,945 career receiving yards, the most by a tight end in his first three seasons. Mike Ditka held the previous record with 2,774 yards in his first three seasons with the Bears (1961-63). The only tight end with more receiving yards over the last three seasons is the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce with 3,603.
XLIII
Katie Sowers, a 49ers offensive assistant, will be the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl. She also will be the first openly LGBTQ coach, according to NFL Research. She is in her fourth season in the NFL and second in her current role. She played in the Women’s Football Alliance for eight years.
XLIV
Tevin Coleman, a 49ers running back, played at Oak Forest High School and could play in his second Super Bowl in four seasons. He had seven carries for 29 yards and a touchdown catch in the Falcons’ 34-28 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. In his first season in San Francisco, Coleman had 137 carries for 544 yards and six touchdowns, and he added a big game in the playoff victory over the Vikings with 22 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. But he dislocated his right shoulder against the Packers in the NFC championship game, and his status for the Super Bowl remains in question.
XLV
Laken Tomlinson, the 49ers left guard, played in high school at Lane Tech. Tomlinson, a first-round pick by the Lions in 2015, has started 47 games over three seasons in San Francisco. A double major in psychology and evolutionary anthropology at Duke, he told the San Francisco Chronicle that after his playing career he wants to attend medical school, become a neurosurgeon and build a hospital in his native Jamaica.
XLVI
Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka played at St. Rita High School and Northwestern. He totaled 3,725 yards of offense in his senior season with the Wildcats and finished his college career by throwing for 532 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in an overtime loss to Auburn in the Outback Bowl. He has made a quick ascent through the coaching ranks, going from Northwestern graduate assistant to Chiefs offensive quality control coach to quarterbacks coach, with recent rumors about offensive coordinator possibilities.
XLVII
Other players participating in this year’s Super Bowl who played high school football in the Chicago area include Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (Lincoln-Way East) and Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (Sycamore). Allegretti was a three-year starter at Illinois.
XLVIII
Running back Raheem Mostert is coming off a 220-yard, four-touchdown performance in the 49ers’ 37-20 NFC championship game drubbing of the Packers. The 49ers have totaled 371 rushing yards in their two playoff wins. Mostert’s 220 yards were a single-game franchise record for the regular season or playoffs.
XLIX
Raheem Mostert has been with seven NFL teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue in 2015. Mostert was with the Bears in 2016, primarily a member of the practice squad who was promoted to the 53-man roster in September of that season. He played in two regular-season games for the Bears on special teams.
L
In the 49ers’ last Super Bowl appearance, a 34-31 loss to the Ravens on Feb. 3, 2013, Jim Harbaugh was the coach and Colin Kaepernick was the quarterback. Harbaugh was forced out of San Francisco two seasons later and returned to the college ranks at his alma mater, Michigan. Kaepernick, who threw for 302 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran for a touchdown, lasted only four more seasons in the NFL as his activism became a public focal point. However, running back Frank Gore, who rushed for 110 yards in the game, just finished his 15th season, now with the Bills.
LI
Nick Bosa, the 49ers defensive end and the Pro Football Writers of America’s Rookie of the Year, is the great-grandson of former Chicago mobster Tony Accardo. Nicknamed “Joe Batters” by his former boss, Al Capone, Accardo rose to become a Chicago mob boss for decades. Bosa was born after Accardo’s death in 1992. Bosa has many notable football ties, too, including great-uncle Mike Pyle, who played for the Bears for nine seasons.
LII
Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller is the younger brother of Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller. All four Fuller brothers, who grew up in Baltimore, have played in the NFL. Vincent, a defensive back, played in 76 games with the Titans and Lions from 2005 to 2011. Corey, a wide receiver, played in 28 games for the Lions in 2014-15. Kyle has spent all five of his seasons with the Bears. Kendall has played two seasons with the Redskins and two with the Chiefs.
LIII
Jimmie Ward, the 49ers free safety, was the first Northern Illinois defender to garner first-team All-America honors. USA Today and SI.com named him to their teams in 2013 after he had seven interceptions and 17 passes defensed during his senior season. A 2014 first-round pick by the 49ers, Ward has battled injuries for much of his six-year career but put together one of his most complete seasons in 2019.
LIV
In addition to special teams coordinator Dave Toub, who served in the same role with the Bears from 2004 to 2012, other Chiefs coaches with Chicago connections include wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, who played at Rich South and Illinois, and offensive line coach Andy Heck, who played at Notre Dame and for the Bears from 1994 to ’98. Among the 49ers coaching connections are passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, a former Elmhurst College player and assistant and brother of Packers coach Matt LaFleur, and quarterbacks coach Shane Day, who coached Bears quarterbacks in 2010-11.