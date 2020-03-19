5 things to know about new Bears quarterback Nick Foles, including his Super Bowl MVP season and his Drew Brees connection

The familiarity between Foles and the Bears staff could especially come in handy this offseason, considering NFL team programs are going to be shortened because of the coronavirus crisis.

4. He contemplated retirement before the 2016 season.

One of the worst seasons of Foles’ career was in 2015 with the Rams. He went 4-7 over 11 starts, completing 56.4% of his passes with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. After the Rams drafted Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick in 2016, Foles asked for his release that July and contemplated leaving football.

He said in an interview after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win that he lost his love for the game.

“It was a tough six months,” Foles said. “I went through a lot. My wife was there every step of the way. My faith was tested. But I just kept leaning on the Lord. I kept praying.

“I would not be the man, the person I am today without going through that. That just makes me grateful and blessed to be in this moment.”

Foles latched on with Andy Reid, Nagy and the Chiefs in 2016 to be Alex Smith’s backup for a season before he returned to the Eagles.