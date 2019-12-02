5 things we heard from Bears coordinators, including Leonard Floyd gutting through the Lions game and preparing Mitch Trubisky for the ‘elite’ Cowboys pressure

2. The Cowboys’ defensive front is “elite, elite, elite” when it comes to pressuring the quarterback.

That was offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich’s assessment as he weighed quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s ability to play under duress from opposing defenses.

The Cowboys have 123 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Reference, ranked sixth in the NFL, and 32 sacks. Robert Quinn has 9\u00bd sacks and DeMarcus Lawrence has five to lead a productive Cowboys front four.

Helfrich said Trubisky needs to “trust in the rhythm of what's there and realize that a throwaway is probably going to happen against these guys.”

“Every O-line gets beat by these guys," Helfrich said. "Every quarterback gets sacked by these guys, gets hit by these guys, and you have to weather that storm. You have to step up and get it out. You have to step up and run. And again, everybody has to be on the same page from the go of what’s the protection? How are we doing the various types of things we need to do from these guys? And just execute.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

3. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said his kick return unit has to be prepared for more plays like the Lions’ first-quarter onside kick.