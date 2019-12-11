3 things we learned at Bears practice, including Mitch Trubisky’s response to Tramon Williams and a potential Week 16 schedule change

“None of practice is live, so most of it is just communication with him saying, ‘Hey, this is how I feel,’” Nagy said. “Trainers saying, ‘This is where he’s at.’ And then creating a plan where, if it’s something we’re going to do -- which we’re hoping -- then let’s create a plan for it and roll.”

3. The NFL might move the Bears’ Sunday night game against the Chiefs out of prime time.

Tuesday’s deadline to replace the Bears-Chiefs game in the Sunday night slot Dec. 22 passed without any change. But the NFL has kept open the possibility to flex a different game into that slot, a league source said.

According to the NFL’s flex scheduling procedure, changes to the schedule in Weeks 5-16 require 12 days notice. Only Week 17 can be changed within six days. But the league has made an exception in this case, with an eye on the Saints-Titans game.

The Bears and Chiefs probably will remain a 7:20 p.m. kickoff. But if the Bears are eliminated from playoff contention Sunday, the league will strongly considering moving the Saints and Titans to prime time because the game will have playoff implications for both teams.