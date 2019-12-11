3 things we learned at Bears practice, including Mitch Trubisky’s response to Tramon Williams and a potential Week 16 schedule change

The Bears practiced inside the Walter Payton Center on a cold Wednesday afternoon as they prepare for their rematch against the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay.
Here are three things we learned at Halas Hall.
1. Mitch Trubisky brushed off comments from Packers cornerback Tramon Williams after the Bears’ Week 1 loss.
Mitch Trubisky stumbled under high expectations in the season-opening 10-3 loss to the Packers, completing 26 of 45 passes for 228 yards, no touchdowns and a fourth-quarter interception. He was sacked five times and his 62.1 passer rating was his lowest of the season.
After the game, Packers cornerback Tramon Williams seemingly rubbed Trubisky’s face in one of his worst performances of 2019.
“We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback,” Williams said. “We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance."
Williams clarified a day later to ESPN that he wasn’t trying to take a shot at Trubisky and added that Trubisky “has the talent to play the position.”
Trubisky didn’t appear too bothered when asked about the comments Wednesday.
“I’ve got enough motivation from the outside, and I guess that’s even more motivation,” Trubisky said. “I didn’t hear that. I don’t really care. I didn’t play the way I wanted to the first game. That’s fairly obvious, so for him to say something about it, I mean, that’s just an obvious statement, I guess. I want to play better. I’ve got a great opportunity to do that this week.”
So is Trubisky in a better position to face the Packers this time around?
“I mean, I'm confident about this week,” he said. “We’ve just got to come ready to play and get better this week.”
2. Prince Amukamara is back on track to play, but several other starters are still out.
Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara, who missed the victory over the Cowboys with a hamstring injury, practiced in full Wednesday, though coach Matt Nagy said the indoor session was at a walk-through pace.
Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and tight end Ben Braunecker remain out with concussions. Right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) are also sidelined.
Nagy said he continues to communicate with defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and the training staff to determine whether Hicks will be able to return from injured reserve against the Packers. Hicks has been out with an elbow injury since the Oct. 6 game against the Raiders.
“None of practice is live, so most of it is just communication with him saying, ‘Hey, this is how I feel,’” Nagy said. “Trainers saying, ‘This is where he’s at.’ And then creating a plan where, if it’s something we’re going to do -- which we’re hoping -- then let’s create a plan for it and roll.”
3. The NFL might move the Bears’ Sunday night game against the Chiefs out of prime time.
Tuesday’s deadline to replace the Bears-Chiefs game in the Sunday night slot Dec. 22 passed without any change. But the NFL has kept open the possibility to flex a different game into that slot, a league source said.
According to the NFL’s flex scheduling procedure, changes to the schedule in Weeks 5-16 require 12 days notice. Only Week 17 can be changed within six days. But the league has made an exception in this case, with an eye on the Saints-Titans game.
The Bears and Chiefs probably will remain a 7:20 p.m. kickoff. But if the Bears are eliminated from playoff contention Sunday, the league will strongly considering moving the Saints and Titans to prime time because the game will have playoff implications for both teams.
The Bears would be eliminated Sunday if they lose to the Packers and if either the Vikings win against the Chargers or if the Rams beat the Cowboys.
