3 things we learned from Bears GM Ryan Pace at the scouting combine, including Allen Robinson extension talk and possible replacements for Prince Amukamara and Taylor Gabriel

“We talked about drafting and developing, and (Jackson) is a prime example of that -- one of the elite safeties in the NFL that’s just young and going to continue to get better,” Pace said. “Beyond that, the leadership he brings to our team, he’s a core part of our group. Ensuring that you’re keeping your core together like that, that was a big focus.”

2. Ryan Pace expects the starters who had offseason surgery to be fully ready for training camp.

That list includes Trubisky, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, tight end Trey Burton and wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Trubisky had surgery to repair the partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, and Pace said he could be good to practice as the Bears get ramped up in OTAs and minicamp. Smith had surgery on his torn pectoral muscle, but Pace expressed confidence he will return to the player he was while at his best in 2019.

“This is a fully recoverable thing for Roquan,” Pace said. “When he was healthy last year and playing right, you saw the player that we drafted and why we took him so high. Our outlook on him is very optimistic.”