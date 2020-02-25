3 things we learned from Bears GM Ryan Pace at the scouting combine, including Allen Robinson extension talk and possible replacements for Prince Amukamara and Taylor Gabriel

Most of the Bears media sessions Tuesday at the scouting combine were spent discussing Mitch Trubisky and the potential quarterback competition the Bears are looking to add to their roster this offseason.
But there are a lot of other roster considerations for general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy as reconstruction season kicks into full gear.
Here’s what we learned from the Bears in Indianapolis, beyond the Trubisky talk.
1. The Bears have talked about an extension for wide receiver Allen Robinson.
Robinson, who enters the final year of a three-year, $42 million contract, was the clear highlight for the Bears offense in 2019.
He had 98 receptions, a career high, for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns. His catch percentage of 63.6% also was a career high for the six-year veteran. Beyond his statistics, Bears coaches often praised his professionalism, and he was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
“He's a good player and does a lot for our team on and off the field,” Pace said. “And he's a guy we'd like to have a Bear for a long time.”
Pace wouldn’t provide details. But Robinson, 26, would seem to be the next logical candidate for a deal after the Bears opened the offseason by extending safety Eddie Jackson for a four-year, $58.4 million contract.
“We talked about drafting and developing, and (Jackson) is a prime example of that -- one of the elite safeties in the NFL that’s just young and going to continue to get better,” Pace said. “Beyond that, the leadership he brings to our team, he’s a core part of our group. Ensuring that you’re keeping your core together like that, that was a big focus.”
2. Ryan Pace expects the starters who had offseason surgery to be fully ready for training camp.
That list includes Trubisky, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, tight end Trey Burton and wide receiver Anthony Miller.
Trubisky had surgery to repair the partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, and Pace said he could be good to practice as the Bears get ramped up in OTAs and minicamp. Smith had surgery on his torn pectoral muscle, but Pace expressed confidence he will return to the player he was while at his best in 2019.
“This is a fully recoverable thing for Roquan,” Pace said. “When he was healthy last year and playing right, you saw the player that we drafted and why we took him so high. Our outlook on him is very optimistic.”
Miller needed his second surgery on his left shoulder in two years after dislocating it in the season finale. Burton had surgery to repair the labrum in his hip after he had only 14 catches for 84 yards in eight games.
“Our hope is that we finally kind of solved the issue (with Burton), and that there’s an upward trajectory now with him,” Pace said. “That’s our hope. We’ll see when the players get back in April.”
Pace said defensive lineman Akiem Hicks didn’t need surgery on his injured elbow and the Bears “don’t have any concerns there.”
3. With the release of cornerback Prince Amukamara and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel last week, the Bears are looking at in-house and outside options for those positions.
Pace mentioned cornerback Kevin Toliver and wide receivers Riley Ridley and Javon Wims as guys who can compete for playing time.
“There’s some depth there that we like,” Pace said. “But we’ll explore other avenues to increase competition there as well.”
The Bears also added CFL cornerback Tre Roberson -- a former Illinois State quarterback -- last month as depth.
“I don’t want to put a ceiling on him,” Pace said. “He’s an intriguing player. Really good ball skills, really good anticipation and instincts. I’m not comparing him to (Kyle) Fuller, but he has that style of play in how he can anticipate and jump routes. He’s a former quarterback, so the football intelligence is there.”
As for wide receivers, the Bears could benefit from an especially deep draft class.
“It’s strong, and they’re all so different,” Pace said. “We interviewed a handful of them last night, and you talk about, ‘There’s this explosive speed guy, then there’s the big targets and possession guys.’ That’s a strength of this draft for sure.”