4 things we learned Monday at Halas Hall, including two Bears players in concussion protocol and Anthony Miller’s request to Matt Nagy

“We just talked, and I just told him I’m the type of player that if I mess up, I won’t mess it up again,” Miller said. “Just keep relying on me, and I’ll make the play for you each and every time.”

When asked what he liked most about his game Sunday, Miller didn’t list his stats. He instead talked about being sharp on his assignments, a good sign for coaches who are stressing such issues with him.

“I liked that I didn’t have any missed assignments,” Miller said. “I didn’t mess up any plays. I feel like I was really focused and comfortable out there, and I was playing my style of football.

“(Staying detailed is) just keeping a cool head throughout the game. Don’t let anybody try to get in my head. Just focus on the things I need to do each and every play.”

3. Mitch Trubisky’s first rushing touchdown of the season came on a calculated third-and-goal play call.

Coach Matt Nagy said: “We always want to make sure when we’re calling a play, especially with the quarterback running the football, that it’s something where we have a little bit of an advantage where it’s not just cramming it right in between the tackles. That’s not always the smartest thing to do. We felt like schematically that would give us an advantage.”