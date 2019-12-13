‘This feels like us again’: The Bears head to Green Bay with a surge of confidence after staying unified through their midseason struggles

Through that lens, their show of resolve could have potential payoff in a future pursuit of a championship.

“There’s definitely value to overcoming adversity like we have,” Jackson said. “Because the next time you face it, you know what it feels like and how to get through it.”

That may be an entirely unsatisfying consolation prize for a team that wanted its biggest rewards to come in the playoffs. But that doesn’t mean it’s not important.

“These guys have proven to me, and our staff, what they’re all about,” Nagy said. “Never once did they start pointing fingers. They never flinched. We’ve become closer through all of it.

“And regardless of what happens the rest of this year, I know this: I’ve learned a lot about who we are with the character (of this group). And I love that about them.”

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who is scheduled to return Sunday from an eight-game injury absence, appreciates the mettle this team has shown to keep this season’s difficulties from becoming a spectacular unraveling.

“It’s fight. It’s simply fight,” Hicks said. “We were getting punched in the mouth. We were down. We were kicked. And we got up and we kept fighting back.