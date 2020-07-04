Today’s Chicago Cubs workout features a simulated 3-inning game as David Ross tries to make his players feel ‘safe’ at Wrigley Field

The news that four Atlanta Braves players, including All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, tested positive for COVID-19 challenged David Ross’ focus as he tries to make sure his Chicago Cubs players and coaches follow health and safety protocols.
“I actually talk to (Braves) manager Brian Snitker very frequently,” said Ross, a former Braves catcher who played with Freeman. “I bounce some ideas off him. He’s somebody that I can reach out to in this job.
“I definitely am still in contact with Freddie at times. I wouldn’t say we talk daily, but you know maybe a couple times a year. I saw I saw his name on there and shot him a text.”
Ross said he doesn’t look too far ahead in thinking about the ramifications of a positive test to one of his players.
“There’s not too much forecasting or, we’re all, to some extent, worried about what the next day may bring. So that is an added stress to this season,” he said.
“That’s an added protocol we have to go through. We’re going to try to be as safe as we possibly can. All the guys are on board with following the protocols and understand that it keeps everybody as safe as possible, and that’s what’s going take to win.
This is literally is a daily process that we’re going to go through and have to. There are going be bumps in the road. It looks like the Braves are starting with a little bit of bump the road.”
Ross said the Cubs’ first workout Friday -- their first formal team gathering since baseball was suspended on March 12 -- went without hiccups as the players showed plenty of energy and no injuries were reported.
Ross agreed with outfielder Ian Happ’s observation that Wrigley Field can provide a safe haven with the coronavirus hovering around the world.
“Well, that’s kind of the goal to me,” Ross said. “I want guys to come here and feel comfortable. I want them to feel safe. That’s what Major League Baseball is trying to create here. This should be the safest place outside of your home that you’re going to be, and that’s the reward of coming into work and especially at this venue.”
Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks will pitch in Saturday’s three-inning simulated game. Ross said his rotation will be shaped by which starters are further advanced.
Darvish and Hendricks were co-favorites to start the March 26 opener at Milwaukee before spring training was halted.
Ross hopes to create as much as a game atmosphere as he can in an empty stadium, with walkup songs played and promotions posted on the videoboard.
“We’re working on all those things as we speak,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!