Today’s Chicago Cubs workout features a simulated 3-inning game as David Ross tries to make his players feel ‘safe’ at Wrigley Field

The news that four Atlanta Braves players, including All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, tested positive for COVID-19 challenged David Ross’ focus as he tries to make sure his Chicago Cubs players and coaches follow health and safety protocols.

“I actually talk to (Braves) manager Brian Snitker very frequently,” said Ross, a former Braves catcher who played with Freeman. “I bounce some ideas off him. He’s somebody that I can reach out to in this job.

“I definitely am still in contact with Freddie at times. I wouldn’t say we talk daily, but you know maybe a couple times a year. I saw I saw his name on there and shot him a text.”

Ross said he doesn’t look too far ahead in thinking about the ramifications of a positive test to one of his players.

“There’s not too much forecasting or, we’re all, to some extent, worried about what the next day may bring. So that is an added stress to this season,” he said.

“That’s an added protocol we have to go through. We’re going to try to be as safe as we possibly can. All the guys are on board with following the protocols and understand that it keeps everybody as safe as possible, and that’s what’s going take to win.