Tom Ricketts says the Cubs are the NL Central’s best team, despite a lack of offseason upgrades and financial clouds on the horizon

“We’ve always had enough resources to keep a great team on the field, so it didn’t limit us,” Ricketts said. “Our business operations have done a really good job of building up the revenue lines and stabilizing all of our financial position so that we can be with those other teams every year and will be among the top spenders every year and teams with the most financial resources.

“But the most financial resources doesn’t always equate to the most wins. We have to manage that as well.”

That shouldn’t be interpreted as a yellow flag for the baseball operations department, which Ricketts called “the best in baseball.”

“I trust our baseball guys to put those resources to work in the right way and also keep a long-term perspective,” Ricketts said. “And once again with the strategy of trying to be as consistent as possible to make the playoffs as often as possible. And I think our guys will make good decisions.”

Ricketts said he hasn’t discussed an extension with Epstein, who has two years left on his contract.

Ricketts believes 2020 marks a fresh start for many of the players returning from a disappointing season. That includes Bryant, who lost his arbitration case that could have made him a free agent after 2020 instead of 2021.