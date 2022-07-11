St. Teresa graduate Noelle Malkamaki earns spot on 2022 Paralympics National Team, eyeing 2024 Paris games

CHICAGO — Looking back at it, it was an act of kindness that changed Noelle (DeJaynes) Malkamaki's athletic future.

When she was in eighth grade, a new student transferred to her Our Lady of Lourdes Middle School who was anxious about joining the track team.

In an effort to make friends and be kind, Malkamaki said that she would join the team as well.

"She didn't know anyone at the school yet so I told her that if she joined, I would join with her. We would at least know each other and that's how I got involved in track," Malkamaki said.

That new student was future 12-time state medalist and four-time state champion DaeLin Switzer. While Switzer was a sprinter and jumper, Malkamaki focused on the throwing events, becoming a state medalist in the shot put and discus. Both became Division I track and field athletes, Switzer to Northern Illinois and now Missouri State, and Malkamaki to DePaul.

The path to a career in throwing was all the more unlikely for Malkamaki, who was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome (ABS), causing her right arm to stop forming at her wrist. She didn't treat ABS as a setback, and as Malkamaki started her training, she found her body was made to throw.

"I feel like it's just been a collection of moments like that. I think in eighth grade, for the first time I kind of felt like the way that my body is composed is perfect for this," Malkamaki said. "I remember feeling really, really strong for the first time when I was throwing shot put and discus. Now, I absolutely love weight training and feeling strong and getting stronger."

Malkamaki recently finished her junior season at DePaul and in June competed in the shot put at the U.S. Paralympics Track and Field National Championships in Marimar, Florida.

Although she has just been competing in adaptive competitions for a little more than a year, Malkamaki set a new American record for the F46 classification (a grouping used for athletes who have one arm shorter than the other) with a throw of 12.18 meters. That earned her a spot on the U.S. Paralympics National Team with a goal to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

"I was excited to have kind of this tangible thing that like, wow, I'm kind of good. It is really motivating because the distance is a little shorter than my (personal record) and it is definitely a motivation to keep working and bump that American record up," Malkamaki said. "This has all happened so fast, I have to wrap my brain around being in the Paralympics in a couple years. I have a countdown on my phone so it is starting to set in. I'm glad to have the time to make some big training advances."

Adapting her throw

Through her training, Malkamaki has faced obstacles with her ABS and as she has participated in more adaptive competitions, she's realized how it has changed her throwing style.

"My bench press max isn't as high as I would want it to be and having one hand, things are a little different. I have to do cleans, hang cleans and power cleans with just the one hand, so I can't get as heavy on those as I would like," Malkamaki said. "Within the actual ring, having one hand has really impacted my ability to throw my block arm. On the right hand of the throw, when I bring my hand that is not doing the throwing across you get a lot of torque behind that throw. Since I'm not able to tap into the strength that I have in that arm, I'm not able to get it around as much. It is little things that I think add up."

'Community of throwers'

At this season's Big East Outdoor Championships, Malkamaki finished sixth in the discus and 14th in the shot put and has seen great improvement since her high school days.

"One of the biggest things is having a real regimented weightlifting plan to help me get a lot stronger. I think in the long term I'm going to see a lot of those bigger numbers coming through, especially this coming spring," she said. "I think the community of throwers has helped me. At St. Teresa, we had a few throwers I would practice with, but once you get to the collegiate level, there's just so many more. We have a great group of throwers who are all so supportive. We just enjoy each other's company so much that it makes training even more fun."