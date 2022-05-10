Watch now: 5 things to know about St. Teresa's historic boys track season

DECATUR — At first, the goal was to get faster for football.

But now that the four sprinters on the St. Teresa 4x100 and 4x200 relays — Brycen Hendrix, Denim Cook, Jeremy Walker and Royce Harper — are finding success, the goals have grown tremendously.

"Now we are actually getting good at it," Hendrix said. "I feel that we have all come together and we are getting our team chemistry right. Every time someone is running, we are motivating them and we are putting in extra work. I feel like this year, we are putting in way more time bonding as a team."

The Bulldog relay teams — both short and longer distances — have been key to the boys team's unprecedented success this season, winning the program's first Macon County Boys Meet and Sullivan Invitational championships.

When the boys team won the Macon County title, head coach Todd Vohland had to look back on if the team had ever done that before.

"I wasn't sure if that was the first time, so that was exciting," Vohland said. "We've done really well with the relays. We don't have a ton of guys that are unbelievable in the individual events but we have a lot of guys that are good at individual events. When you put the four of them together, they can do some interesting things."

All four were key to St. Teresa's 12-1 football season in which the Bulldogs advanced to the 2A state semifinals. Hendrix was a unanimous first-team Central Illinois Conference pick at defensive back. Cook is a two-time Macon County Football Player of the Year and will continue his football career at DII Truman State University. Walker was key contributor at cornerback and Harper could be the next dominating St. Teresa rusher next season.

"Our handoffs are doing good. We are getting our reps in and (Coach Vohland) always tells us that the difference between good and great is doing it right," Hendrix said. "I think we are getting our name out there but that's not our main focus. Our main focus is doing this to get better as a team. I think that we are definitely going to make it to state but our goal is more than that. It is to place at state. That is the reason we are out here now, trying to get things perfect."

Harper runs the anchor leg for the team that ran 45.28 in the 4x100 and 1:35.06 in the 4x200 for gold at the Macon County Meet.

"I'm up to the challenge of running the anchor. When I get that hand off, we are usually in the lead, so I'm able to pull away," Harper said. "When I'm running, I think I have to keep going faster. I don't slow up and don't look back and I pray that no one behind me is catching up to me. If I hear someone scream or say my name in the crowd, I pick it up a little more."

With the St. Teresa campus under construction for the building of the school's first on-campus track, the team is calling the track at Millikin University home for the season. But they have dreams of making some noise at a track in Charleston later this month at the state meet.

"We are working on continuing to get better out of the blocks and with our handoffs. Our goal for the 4x100 team is to break the school record," Harper said. "We are still some seconds off, so I hope that might be possible for us this year. Our team is like a brotherhood. We push each other to get better."

Middle distance dominance

St. Teresa junior Caleb Kernaghan was a state qualifier in cross country this season and leads a strong group of middle distance runners for the Bulldogs, including his brother Cameron Kernaghan.

Caleb Kernaghan won the 800 meters at the Macon County Meet while the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams also won gold. He has set personal records this track season in the 400 meters (52.00), 800 (2:01.38), 1,600 (4:40.26) and 3,200 (10:29.38).

"Cameron is running the 400 meters well and with him and Christian Brilley, we have a chance to get points in two spots in the 400," Vohland said. "Caleb and Martin Velchek have brought their times down in the 800 and that allows us to get some more points."

'Upped it a notch'

St. Teresa freshman Evan Cook continues to impress Vohland in his first season with the team. Cook was the No. 3 runner during the cross country season and has found further success this spring. Cook was second at the Macon County meet — setting a personal best time of 10:07 in the 3,200 meters — and winning gold at the Sullivan Invitational last weekend.

"Evan has had a great year for us. He has had a nice freshman year and he was a surprise for us in cross country," Vohland said. "He has upped it a notch this season."

Vohland sees the team contending for a CIC title at Tuesday's conference meet.

"I think Shelbyville and Tuscola will be favored in our conference meet but I think we will be right there and we will make it interesting," Vohland said. "Then we will see what we can get done at the sectionals. We have run some good times but we certainly haven't run our fastest times yet."

'Gives some perspective'

On the girls side, the team has recently been dealing with the loss of head coach Amber Johnson, who was severely injured in a car accident on April 29. Johnson is a St. Teresa and Millikin graduate, who competed for Vohland in high school before joining his staff in 2021.

"It is so nice to have one of your former students come back and work with you," Vohland said. "That is doubly true when you have a person with the moral values and work ethic that Amber has. She is a great leader."

Johnson remains hospitalized from the accident, which occurred after a team practice. The team struggled with the news and continues to support Johnson anyway they can.

"We keep praying and (Amber) is showing improvement, which is a great thing," Vohland said. "The kids miss her and I miss her. It was very difficult those first couple of days. It gives us some perspective when we are out there running."

Stahr leads

Junior long distance runner Ellie Stahr leads the Bulldogs girls team, winning gold at the Macon County Meet in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:18.

Stahr also runs the anchor leg of the 4x800 meter relay along with freshman Valerie Hein, senior Demi Drake and sophomore Haley Etchason. The team was first at the Macon County Meet with a time of 11:36.11.

Said Vohland: "We've had a nice season and we are going to finish strong but we are also going to be able to build on this for next year."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

