True test of concentration and desire: 3 keys for the Bears in season finale against the Vikings

2. Take care of the football.

Pregame analysis: The Vikings are fourth in the NFL this season with 30 takeaways and they had three more in Monday’s loss to the Packers. Safeties Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith have nine of the Vikings’ NFC-best 17 interceptions this season and are chess pieces that Mike Zimmer has used creatively and wisely. For what it’s worth, though, the Bears are the only opponent all season that have gotten out of a game against the Vikings without a turnover. Chase Daniel completed 22 of his 30 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting and played within himself. Mitch Trubisky would be wise to review that film to gain a clearer view on how to stay steady against an aggressive and opportunistic defense.

3. Summon up purpose, passion and pride.

Pregame analysis: The first game of the Matt Nagy era that had nothing really at stake didn’t go well last weekend. The Bears lost by 23 at home to the Chiefs with a performance that players and coaches themselves described as sloppy and embarrassing. Nagy emphasized that there is a difference between a lack of effort and a lack of focus and that his team suffered from far more of the latter than the former. But now what? How will the Bears keep themselves locked in for a Week 17 road game that is little more than a bridge to the offseason? How will they avoid the careless penalties and clunky execution errors that characterized last week’s showing? For a team that prides itself on its resolve, unity and ability to dial in, Sunday afternoon will be a major test of concentration and desire. How will this group respond?