Tupper: Tom McNamara loved every bit of his journey. We were lucky to be part of it

When I moved to Decatur in September of 1974, Tom McNamara was one of the first people I met.

He was working at Millikin University and we celebrated the fact that we’d both attended Southern Illinois University and had a deep interest in sports. I didn’t know the breadth of Tom’s sports interest at the time but I learned about it rather quickly.

Tom revealed himself to be a person with an intense passion for local sports — Macon County high schools and Millikin were his specialties — and he liked that I had moved here to take a job as a sports writer at the Herald & Review because he started out as a sports clerk there in 1957.

Tom found many ways to cultivate his passion for local sports, and for many years Paul Osborne — owner and publisher of the Decatur Tribune — gladly printed Tom’s thoughts on a weekly basis.

What Tom would do was sweep together a variety of opinions and tales from sports, stir them into a big, bubbling pot and pour them out in a fun, informative column he appropriately named “Irish Stew.”

Technically, Tom was a competitor from another media outlet and we laughed if anyone ever tried to make a big deal of that, as though we were locked in some kind of cutthroat competition for the next scoop.

Truth is, we were friends who would do anything to help each other.

Cutthroat? Hardly. Which I realized Monday morning when I heard the awful news that broke my heart and sent tears rolling down my cheek.

J. Thomas McNamara — Macon County’s sports historian, devoted columnist and dear, dear friend to anyone who ever played sports, coached sports, officiated sports or attended sports — passed away after a rough battle with cancer.

He’d been fighting that battle since 2008, as Herald & Review Sports Editor Justin Conn detailed in a column he wrote about Tommy at the time of the Decatur Turkey Tournament — one of McNamara's most beloved local traditions.

It made me ache to read about Tom’s struggles, but it likewise made me proud to learn of his courageous fight that was made easier by his stubborn insistence to keep sports in his life. Despite a number of health-related hardships that would have knocked a normal person to their knees, Tom kept writing his column and attending as many games as he could.

He may have been small in stature, but he was a giant when measured for his passion, his conviction and his tenacity.

Combined with the recent passing of Todd Yokley, the Warrensburg-Latham sports historian, we’ve lost two guys who must have owned libraries worth of facts, figures and fabulous tales.

You know what I’ll miss so much about Tommy? His laugh. Sports people have a tendency to tell stories and we’re not bashful about using a bit of embellishment in the process. Get Tom and I neck-deep spinning yarns about Wayne Dunning or Moe Dampeer or Lori Kerans and at some point he’d start cackling in a way that would make both of us roar.

I’m sad today because Nancy McNamara is without her husband, Brian and Michelle are without their father and grandchildren no longer have their grandfather.

But in the days ahead I hope they’ll remember this: Their husband, dad and grandpa was a heck of a man, a person who found his passion, threw his arms around it and loved every minute of that journey.

Tom, it was an honor to have seen you do it.

Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0