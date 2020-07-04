TUPPER: Why I miss baseball, the unofficial soundtrack of our summer

Ian Desmond, who has a $5.5 million contract to play for the Colorado Rockies this season, said he’ll sit it out. His wife is pregnant. They are trying to raise four children. And he just couldn’t some home each day and assure his family he hadn’t picked up the virus along the way.

Mike Leake of the Arizona Diamondbacks – a former St. Louis Cardinal – has also opted out. Ditto for Washington Nationals’ first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

All of the team sports that are attempting to return to the field are including wide-spread testing as part of their plan. Even so, they are all preparing for a certain number of positive test results.

What I keep waiting for is a big-name player or coach to test positive. That would jolt people into understanding what we’re messing with. And we learned this week that just because you may be relatively young and fit, it doesn’t mean you will skate through asymptomatic.

Tommy Hottovy, the 37-year-old pitching coach off the Cubs, detailed his ordeal after contracting the virus. Not only did it take him 30 days before he would finally test negative, he had a full week during which he said the virus “just crushed me.”

Forty-five days later, he’s still only 80 percent.