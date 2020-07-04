TUPPER: Why I miss baseball, the unofficial soundtrack of our summer

They cancelled the baseball season this week.
The Mexican professional baseball season, that is. The country’s main baseball organization pulled the plug on a planned startup in early August, unconvinced they could assure the health and safety of players and fans.
Also this week summer training camps opened at Major League Baseball home parks and with fingers crossed, everyone is hoping teams can safely navigate their way toward the start of the season on July 23 and 24. That’s less than three weeks away.
Man, I miss baseball. I’m not the type of devoted fan who settles in for three hours a night, glued to the TV while cheering on my favorite team. No, I’m the guy who catches an inning-and-half on the radio while running errands, then plops down on the couch for 15 minutes in front of the TV, then hopes to see or listen to an exciting ending if the game is close.
However you consume baseball, it’s the unofficial soundtrack of our summer.
This year, however, the soundtrack of our summer seems to be updates on COVID-19 statistics, debates regarding masks or no masks and the political implications of it all. Baseball? Many of us are just not sure.
Major League Baseball has a detailed plan to give us a 60-game season and a full schedule of playoffs and World Series. The manual that details the health and safety protocols that aims to pull this off is clearly the result of much thought and good intentions.
But as much as I long to see Javier Baez do something thrilling on the bases and as much as I’d like to see if Jack Flaherty can be even better this season, I’m not expecting to see and hear baseball the rest of this summer.
The NBA is trying to conduct a fascinating social experiment in Orlando, where they are spending $150 million to create a kind of bubble that keeps virus-free players inside while insulating everyone from the threat of the virus entering through a crack or crevice.
Already there are deep concerns that the NBA can’t actually create a virus-free bubble.
What Major League Baseball is trying to pull off seems far more difficult. There will be no bubble. Teams will climb onto planes and fly to many road games. They will return to their homes where during the day family members will be out and about and exposed to the same dangers that move the virus needle nationally.
Already some players have looked at what they’re being asked to do and simply said no.
Ian Desmond, who has a $5.5 million contract to play for the Colorado Rockies this season, said he’ll sit it out. His wife is pregnant. They are trying to raise four children. And he just couldn’t some home each day and assure his family he hadn’t picked up the virus along the way.
Mike Leake of the Arizona Diamondbacks – a former St. Louis Cardinal – has also opted out. Ditto for Washington Nationals’ first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.
All of the team sports that are attempting to return to the field are including wide-spread testing as part of their plan. Even so, they are all preparing for a certain number of positive test results.
What I keep waiting for is a big-name player or coach to test positive. That would jolt people into understanding what we’re messing with. And we learned this week that just because you may be relatively young and fit, it doesn’t mean you will skate through asymptomatic.
Tommy Hottovy, the 37-year-old pitching coach off the Cubs, detailed his ordeal after contracting the virus. Not only did it take him 30 days before he would finally test negative, he had a full week during which he said the virus “just crushed me.”
Forty-five days later, he’s still only 80 percent.
If the Major League Baseball season actually starts on time, I suspect it won’t be long before one team or more sees an infection and if it knocks out one or two of the games top players, baseball will be forced to reconsider.
Tommy Hottovy is one thing. But what if it’s Mike Trout or Justin Verlander?
Imagine you’re a player. Isn’t there a point at which you would contemplate the risk you’re taking, then remind yourself you’re taking that risk simply because a bat and ball gives the rest of us something to break the boredom.
Yes, I’m bored without the backdrop of sports.
And while I appreciate all the effort that has gone into re-starting Major League Baseball, and all that will go into high school, college and professional football this fall, I have my doubts that we’ll see it happen.
Fingers crossed. Skepticism high.
Mark Tupper is the retired executive sports editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com.
