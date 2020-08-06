Tyler Chatwood and the Cubs get clobbered 13-2 by the Royals, ending their winning streak at 6 games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross took advantage of an opportunity Thursday night to pull four of his starting position players and give playing time to some of his seldom-used players.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, those starters were pulled by the fourth inning as the Kansas City Royals peppered Tyler Chatwood for 11 hits in 2\u2153 innings in coasting to a 13-2 victory that snapped the Cubs’ six-game winning streak.

The 11 hits were five more than Chatwood had allowed in his two previous starts covering 12\u2154 innings. The Cubs rotation’s ERA swelled from a major-league-best 1.95 to 2.83.

Reliever Duane Underwood Jr., pitching for the first time since July 29, was tagged for three runs in 2\u2153 innings. Jorge Soler, whom the Cubs traded to the Royals for closer Wade Davis after the 2016 season, launched a solo home run off Dan Winkler in the seventh.

The Royals collected 18 hits off Chatwood and four relievers. Embattled closer Craig Kimbrel pitched the eighth and allowed one run on two hits.

Kimbrel did get Maikel Franco to swing at a curve for a groundout. Kimbrel finished the inning by striking out Nick Heath on a curve.

Before Thursday, opponents hadn’t swung at any of Kimbrel’s 24 curves this season.